Threatening Email To Delhi Mayor Sparks Security Checks, Declared Hoax

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Police launched an extensive security operation on Thursday after receiving information about a threatening email sent to the official account of the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The email reportedly contained references to possible blasts at certain locations in the capital and adjoining areas, prompting immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

Acting swiftly, police teams accompanied by the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad carried out a thorough anti-sabotage inspection of the SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, which houses the Mayor's office and several other administrative departments.

The search extended to offices, common areas, and parking spaces, ensuring that no corner of the sprawling complex was left unchecked.

After hours of combing operations, officials confirmed that no suspicious or explosive material was found. The premises were declared safe, and staff members were reassured that appropriate security measures had been put in place.

Police personnel have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in and around the Civic Centre and other sensitive locations in the city.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing the origin of the email. Technical analysis is underway to identify the source and determine whether the communication originated within the country or abroad.

Preliminary findings suggest that the email may have been a hoax designed to spread panic and disrupt the routine functioning of civic offices.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic and to rely solely on verified information released by official channels. They emphasised that spreading rumours or unverified claims could create unnecessary alarm and hinder security efforts.

The incident highlights the growing threat of cyberattacks targeting public institutions and the need for robust digital monitoring systems.

Delhi Police have assured that the investigation will continue until the sender of the email is identified and appropriate legal action is taken.