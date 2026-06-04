K'taka: CM DK Shivakumar Keeps Finance, Allocates Portfolios To 13 Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday night allocated portfolios to 13 members of his Council of Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara. The list has been sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for official notification.

Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has been allotted the much sought-after Urban Development portfolio, marking his first ministerial assignment.

As per the allocation, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will retain key departments, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been allotted Urban Development. He will be in charge of Urban Development, including the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), all Urban Development Authorities excluding the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and the Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning.

It is his maiden stint as a minister.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has been allotted Revenue and Sports. He previously handled the Home Department in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led government.

K.H. Muniyappa has been given charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

K.J. George will handle Energy and Tourism, with Tourism assigned as an additional portfolio.

M.B. Patil has been allotted Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure.

Ramalinga Reddy will be in charge of the Major and Medium Irrigation Department, also known as the Water Resources Ministry.

Satish Jarkiholi has been assigned the Public Works Department (PWD), a portfolio he had also handled earlier.

Krishna Byre Gowda will oversee Greater Bengaluru Development, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bengaluru North, South, East, West and Central City Corporations, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Priyank Kharge has been given Home (excluding Intelligence), IT and BT, and e-Governance portfolios. He previously handled Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT.

U.T. Khader will be in charge of Health and Family Welfare. He was earlier the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Byrathi Suresh has been allotted Transport, while Sharan Prakash Patil will handle Medical Education and Skill Development. Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, was in charge of Urban Development, which has now been allotted to Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Eshwar Khandre has been assigned Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR). He previously held the Forest and Ecology portfolio.

The portfolio distribution follows the formation of the new Cabinet. The list has been forwarded to the Governor for formal approval and notification.