Constitutional Luminary Subhash C Kashyap Dies At 97 Prez Murmu, PM Modi Offer Condolences

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Subhash C Kashyap, one of India's most respected constitutional experts and former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 97.

His death has evoked widespread grief across the political spectrum, with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan describing his demise as a profound loss to the nation's democratic and parliamentary traditions.

Describing him as one of the foremost constitutional scholars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X handle:“Pained by the passing of Subhash C Kashyap, who previously served as Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha. He was one of India's foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society. His writings and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions were noteworthy. Condolences to his family and friends.”

President Murmu, in her tribute, said Kashyap enriched the study of the Constitution and the development of the parliamentary system with his erudition and insight.

Vice President Radhakrishnan described him as a distinguished scholar whose intellect shaped generations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed sorrow, calling his passing a major loss to parliamentary democracy.

Birla added:“His life, shaped by the inspirations of the freedom movement, was an exemplary model of national service, knowledge, and ethical commitment. Whether it was the development of parliamentary procedures, the task of strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, or deliberations on constitutional reforms, Subhash C Kashyap left an indelible mark of his scholarship and foresight in every role. As a result of this scholarship, he was also honoured with numerous national and international awards. His demise is a profound loss to Indian parliamentary democracy, constitutional discourse, and public life.”

Born in 1929 in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Kashyap's early years were shaped by the freedom struggle, where he actively participated in student movements. His professional journey began in journalism and academia before he entered Parliament, where he served for nearly four decades.

Rising through the ranks, he became Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha in 1983, a position he held until 1990. During this tenure, he played a pivotal role in refining parliamentary procedures and strengthening the institution's credibility.

Kashyap was not only an administrator but also a prolific scholar. He authored more than 100 books and hundreds of research papers on constitutional law, parliamentary practices, political reforms, and grassroots governance. His writings remain authoritative references for legislators, academics, and students of political science.

In recognition of his immense contributions, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

His influence extended beyond Parliament. He was a member of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution under the Vajpayee government and, more recently, contributed to the 'One Nation, One Election' committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. His clarity of thought and commitment to democratic values earned him respect across party lines.

Kashyap is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. His death was attributed to cardio-pulmonary arrest following age-related complications.

His life's journey, from a young freedom fighter to the nation's foremost constitutional authority, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to guide India's democratic institutions.