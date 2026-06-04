Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals: Comparative Absorption Study Of Rice Bran-Derived“Rice Magnesium” Reveals New Insights Into...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. announced findings from an in-house human study showing that its proprietary rice bran-derived ingredient,“Rice Magnesium,” delivers gradual, sustained magnesium absorption compared with other magnesium sources. The results suggest potential benefits for sleep maintenance, muscle fatigue management during prolonged exercise, and gentler digestive tolerance.

Product Name: Rice Magnesium

Most magnesium ingredients currently available on the market are mineral-derived. In contrast, Rice Magnesium is a rare plant-based magnesium ingredient sourced from rice bran, developed through Tsuno's long-standing rice bran research.

Composition: Magnesium phosphate

Source Material: Japanese rice bran

Study Background

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in a wide range of physiological functions, including sleep support, stress management, and muscle conditioning, making it vital for overall health and wellness. Insufficient magnesium intake has been associated with an increased risk of lifestyle-related health issues.

According to the 2025 Dietary Reference Intakes for Japanese issued by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the recommended daily intake of magnesium is 330–380 mg for adult men and 270–290 mg for adult women. However, the ministry's 2024 National Health and Nutrition Survey indicates that many people in Japan are not meeting the recommended intake levels for magnesium. Similarly, the U.S. National Institutes of Health has reported that many Americans also do not consume adequate amounts of magnesium.

In light of these trends, the magnesium supplement market continues to expand in Japan and globally, with a growing variety of ingredients being selected for specific health needs and product applications. To clarify how Rice Magnesium can meet these needs, the company evaluated its absorption characteristics and potential applications.

Overview and Results of the Comparative Magnesium Absorption Study

In the study, 10 healthy adults consumed four different magnesium supplements, each providing 300 mg of magnesium, and blood magnesium concentrations were measured over time.

Compared with Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, Magnesium Citrate, and Magnesium Bisglycinate, Rice Magnesium demonstrated the following absorption characteristics:

It entered the bloodstream gradually and ultimately showed a high level of absorption. Elevated blood magnesium levels were maintained for several hours. It showed a distinctive sustained absorption profile not observed with the other magnesium sources tested.

Future Outlook

The characteristics of Rice Magnesium confirmed in this study are expected to strengthen its position as a unique new option in the magnesium category.

Current Applications

Rice Magnesium has already been adopted for the following applications, thanks to its appeal as a trusted rice bran-derived ingredient and its virtually tasteless and odorless nature, which allows it to be incorporated seamlessly into a wide range of food products:

Magnesium-fortified foods, including vegetable juices and health food products Natural magnesium supplements to support increased pregnancy needs while gently relieving constipation. Export track record in Taiwan, South Korea, and Europe; export to the United States is also possible

Potential Future Applications

Based on the gradual and sustained absorption profile confirmed in this study, Rice Magnesium is expected to have potential in applications such as:

Supporting the maintenance of sleep quality Helping manage muscle fatigue during prolonged exercise Gentle support for bowel regularity in natural supplement products

Going forward, the company will continue to expand Rice Magnesium in Japan and overseas as a one-of-a-kind rice bran-derived magnesium ingredient produced from a rare plant source.

Tsuno Group Co., Ltd.

Tsuno Group Co., Ltd. promotes the advanced utilization of rice bran, which has long been valued in Japan as a symbol of health and beauty. The Company operates three core business segments: Rice Bran Oil, Fine Chemicals, and Oleochemicals.

In addition to producing rice bran oil from rice bran, the Company extracts a wide range of functional ingredients from by-products and develops materials used across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food additives, and food ingredients.

Established: February 1, 1947

President & CEO: Fumi Tsuno

Corporate Website:

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