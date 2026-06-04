Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals: Comparative Absorption Study Of Rice Bran-Derived“Rice Magnesium” Reveals New Insights Into...
Product Name: Rice Magnesium
Most magnesium ingredients currently available on the market are mineral-derived. In contrast, Rice Magnesium is a rare plant-based magnesium ingredient sourced from rice bran, developed through Tsuno's long-standing rice bran research.
Composition: Magnesium phosphate
Source Material: Japanese rice bran
Study Background
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in a wide range of physiological functions, including sleep support, stress management, and muscle conditioning, making it vital for overall health and wellness. Insufficient magnesium intake has been associated with an increased risk of lifestyle-related health issues.
According to the 2025 Dietary Reference Intakes for Japanese issued by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the recommended daily intake of magnesium is 330–380 mg for adult men and 270–290 mg for adult women. However, the ministry's 2024 National Health and Nutrition Survey indicates that many people in Japan are not meeting the recommended intake levels for magnesium. Similarly, the U.S. National Institutes of Health has reported that many Americans also do not consume adequate amounts of magnesium.
In light of these trends, the magnesium supplement market continues to expand in Japan and globally, with a growing variety of ingredients being selected for specific health needs and product applications. To clarify how Rice Magnesium can meet these needs, the company evaluated its absorption characteristics and potential applications.
Overview and Results of the Comparative Magnesium Absorption Study
In the study, 10 healthy adults consumed four different magnesium supplements, each providing 300 mg of magnesium, and blood magnesium concentrations were measured over time.
Compared with Magnesium Phosphate, Tribasic, Magnesium Citrate, and Magnesium Bisglycinate, Rice Magnesium demonstrated the following absorption characteristics:
-
It entered the bloodstream gradually and ultimately showed a high level of absorption.
Elevated blood magnesium levels were maintained for several hours.
It showed a distinctive sustained absorption profile not observed with the other magnesium sources tested.
Future Outlook
The characteristics of Rice Magnesium confirmed in this study are expected to strengthen its position as a unique new option in the magnesium category.
Current Applications
Rice Magnesium has already been adopted for the following applications, thanks to its appeal as a trusted rice bran-derived ingredient and its virtually tasteless and odorless nature, which allows it to be incorporated seamlessly into a wide range of food products:
-
Magnesium-fortified foods, including vegetable juices and health food products
Natural magnesium supplements to support increased pregnancy needs while gently relieving constipation.
Export track record in Taiwan, South Korea, and Europe; export to the United States is also possible
Potential Future Applications
Based on the gradual and sustained absorption profile confirmed in this study, Rice Magnesium is expected to have potential in applications such as:
-
Supporting the maintenance of sleep quality
Helping manage muscle fatigue during prolonged exercise
Gentle support for bowel regularity in natural supplement products
Going forward, the company will continue to expand Rice Magnesium in Japan and overseas as a one-of-a-kind rice bran-derived magnesium ingredient produced from a rare plant source.
Tsuno Group Co., Ltd.
Tsuno Group Co., Ltd. promotes the advanced utilization of rice bran, which has long been valued in Japan as a symbol of health and beauty. The Company operates three core business segments: Rice Bran Oil, Fine Chemicals, and Oleochemicals.
In addition to producing rice bran oil from rice bran, the Company extracts a wide range of functional ingredients from by-products and develops materials used across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food additives, and food ingredients.
Established: February 1, 1947
President & CEO: Fumi Tsuno
Corporate Website:
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment