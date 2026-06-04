DEWA Opens Registration For WETEX 2026

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has opened registration for the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which will take place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. One of the leading specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world and the largest in the region, WETEX is convened by DEWA under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

WETEX covers a wide range of sectors, including energy, water, environment, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen and sustainable cities. Each year, the exhibition continues to expand its focus on future-oriented sectors and emerging industries. By aligning with the latest global trends, WETEX strengthens its future readiness, accelerates the energy transition and supports progress towards achieving net zero.

The 27th edition of WETEX witnessed the participation of 3,100 exhibitors and more than 50,000 visitors from around the world. Covering an area of 95,000 square metres, the exhibition featured 18 international pavilions and attracted 68 sponsors, as well as 18 supporting organisations and associations. Numerous MoUs and agreements were signed during the exhibition, which also facilitated meetings between companies, government institutions and investors through business-to-business and business-to-government platforms.

Exhibitors and companies from around the world can register for WETEX 2026 through the official website:

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