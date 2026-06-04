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EUR/USD Analysis Today 04/06:Fresh Losses? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1590 – 1.1530 – 1.1460 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1655 – 1.1710 – 1.1780
- Buy scenario: From the support level of 1.1555 with a target of 1.1730 and a stop-loss at 1.1490 Sell scenario: From the resistance level of 1.1700 with a target of 1.1540 and a stop-loss at 1.1770
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