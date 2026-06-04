EUR/USD Analysis Today 04/06:Fresh Losses? (Chart)

Overall Trend: Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1590 – 1.1530 – 1.1460 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1655 – 1.1710 – 1.1780

Buy scenario: From the support level of 1.1555 with a target of 1.1730 and a stop-loss at 1.1490 Sell scenario: From the resistance level of 1.1700 with a target of 1.1540 and a stop-loss at 1.1770

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary TodayEUR/USD Trading Signals:-p

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Technical Analysis of EUR/USD Today

Recent Eurozone inflation data matched expectations but failed to provide sufficient support for the Euro. The single currency continues to fluctuate near pivotal support levels around 1.1600, while markets closely await the European Central Bank's (ECB) upcoming monetary policy decision.

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According to top trading platforms, the Euro ground higher against weaker counterparties mid-week. However, these gains remained capped as the latest Eurozone inflation metrics failed to trigger any significant rally in the Euro's value.

Per the official release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May landed broadly in line with expectations. Headline inflation ticked up from 3% to 3.2%, as anticipated, while core inflation rose from 2.2% to 2.5%, slightly ahead of the 2.4% consensus forecast.

However, these figures did little to alter the European Central Bank's (ECB) outlook on interest rate hikes. As a result, the euro failed to make substantial gains against stronger currencies.

On the fundamental front, upcoming Eurozone indicators are expected to confirm a continued contraction in the region's services sector activity for May. Conversely, the Euro could find an element of support if the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for April shows a sharp increase, as projected. A hot PPI reading could bolster expectations for an ECB interest rate hike next week/USD Trading Scenarios Today

The bearish view remains the more likely scenario for the currency pair on the daily timeframe. As noted, a clean break below the 1.1600 handle will reinforce bearish control, paving the way for deeper declines and potentially pushing technical indicators into oversold territory.

Currently, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) tracks below the 200-day SMA, confirming the broader downtrend. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding below its neutral line, and the MACD index remains firmly embedded in bearish territory.

Conversely, according to the bullish scenario, any recovery for the EUR/USD requires the price to stabilize above 1.1700. This could give buyers an opportunity to regain some upward momentum and temporarily halt the current downward trend:

The EUR/USD pair will likely remain bearish until the market reacts to tomorrow's US jobs report and the outcome of the Middle East conflict. Overall, the market remains sensitive to upcoming US economic data, which could determine the final direction in the near term.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:

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