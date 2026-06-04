XAU/USD Analysis Today 02/06: What Lies Ahead? (Chart)

The Overall Gold Trend: Still bearish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4440 – $4410 – $4330 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4500 – $4560 – $4620 per ounce.

Bullish Scenario: Buy gold from the support level of $4370 with a target of $4600 and a stop loss at $4310. Bearish Scenario: Sell gold from the resistance level of $4610 with a target of $4450 and a stop loss at $4670.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:Today's Gold Trading Signals:

: These recommendations are suitable for medium-to-long-term traders, provided there is strict adherence to capital and risk managementDaily Technical Analysis of Gold/US Dollar (XAU/USD):

Crude oil prices rebounded, which in turn fueled expectations that interest rates will remain elevated-an environment that is fundamentally negative for gold trading. Consequently, gold prices faced selling pressure during yesterday's session (Wednesday), with losses extending to the support level of $4,440 per ounce, nearing a more than two-month low. Meanwhile, the precious metal's daily high during the same session hit the resistance level of $4,496 per ounce.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Reasons Behind the Decline in Gold Prices

According to top gold trading platforms, selling pressure on the yellow metal intensified alongside escalating Middle East conflicts and evaporating hopes for a breakthrough agreement. Broadly speaking, rising energy prices are expected to drive up inflation expectations. This could lead to higher interest rates, which strengthens the US Dollar and piles further pressure on gold prices.

Typically, gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. Moreover, it loses its appeal as a non-income-generating asset in a high-interest-rate environment.

According to Forex market trading, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US dollar against a basket of other major currencies, rose for the third consecutive session. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Regarding the future of US central bank policies, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh pledged in his inaugural address at the start of his four-year term to uphold the Fed's "best traditions" while also promising a thorough review of available options.

Similarly, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack stated that the US central bank may need to raise interest rates soon if already high inflationary pressures continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the focus will be on the US non-farm payrolls data for May, due to be released on Friday, to assess the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path outlook for gold today:

The increasingly dominant bearish scenario for gold prices and the breach of the $4,445 per ounce support level have solidified sellers' control over the market trend. Concurrently, this movement is pushing technical indicators closer to oversold territories.

Furthermore, the movement of technical indicators confirms the strength of the downward trend. The 100-period simple moving average (SMA) is currently below the 200-period SMA, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 40, and the MACD indicator is showing a clear bearish bias. The current bearish target on the daily chart is $4366, the lowest support level at the end of May, followed by $4300, the support level at the end of March.

Conversely, a bullish scenario for gold on the daily timeframe requires a return to the $4700 resistance level. Otherwise, the bearish bias will remain dominant:

The gold market will continue to face selling pressure if inflationary forces keep lifting expectations for global central bank monetary tightening. However, it is worth noting that weak US employment data tomorrow could hand the market an opportunity to print some gains, even if only temporarily.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:

Dear TradersUp follower, some traders prefer an accumulation strategy, buying gold at every sharp price pullback. However, this demands strict capital management and setting clear stop-loss levels to mitigate risks.

Ready to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.