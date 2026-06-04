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USD/CAD Forecast Today 04/06: Dollar Rally Targets 1.3950
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The U.S. dollar rallied significantly against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Wednesday as we are now above the 1.3850 level, an area that previously had been difficult to overcome. With that being said, the longer-term charts are very much looking like a consolidation market just waiting to happen. Overall, I think we've got a market that is trying to get back to the 1.3950 level, which is an area that began a massive amount of resistance all the way to the 1.40 level.
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