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EUR/USD Forecast Today 04/06: Euro Slips To Bottom Of Range
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The euro fell during trading on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, mainly centered around interest rates. The interest rate market in the United States saw higher rates as we went through the session and that of course favored the U.S. dollar in general.
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