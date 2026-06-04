Amazon Tightens Grip On Bond Games Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are set to take a larger role in future James Bond video games, shifting the franchise away from the self-publishing model used by IO Interactive for 007 First Light and placing the next stage of Bond's gaming strategy more firmly under Amazon's expanding entertainment empire.

The move follows Amazon MGM Studios' acquisition of creative control over the James Bond franchise in 2025, a turning point that changed the balance of power around one of cinema's most valuable intellectual properties. IO Interactive had secured its arrangement for 007 First Light before that shift, allowing the Copenhagen-based developer to make and publish the game under licence. That structure is unlikely to define the next wave of Bond titles, with future projects expected to be handled by MGM and, potentially, Amazon Games.

Jeff Gattis, general manager of gaming at Amazon, has indicated that Amazon did not hold full rights to 007 First Light because IO Interactive's deal predated Amazon's deeper control of the Bond estate. Sequels or other follow-up titles are now expected to fall under MGM and Amazon Games, raising questions over whether IO Interactive will remain involved as developer, whether it could work under a publishing arrangement, or whether Amazon may choose a different production model altogether.

007 First Light launched on 27 May 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version scheduled for the summer. The game marked Bond's return to major console gaming after a long gap and arrived as a standalone origin story rather than an adaptation of any film. It follows a younger James Bond before he earns 00 status, presenting him as a Royal Navy air crewman recruited into MI6 after a mission that exposes his instincts, recklessness and potential.

See also Morocco bets big on gaming startups

IO Interactive's involvement drew attention because of its reputation for systemic stealth design through the Hitman series. The studio built 007 First Light around espionage, improvised infiltration, gadgets, pursuit sequences and cinematic action, rather than the more straightforward shooter formula that defined some earlier Bond games. The approach helped distinguish the title from the Activision-era Bond releases, which ended after 007 Legends in 2012.

Early commercial signals have strengthened the argument for Bond as a renewed games franchise. 007 First Light has been described as IO Interactive's fastest-selling title after passing 1.5 million copies shortly after launch. The figure matters because it gives Amazon a commercially viable games platform at a time when the film side of the franchise is also being repositioned after Daniel Craig's final appearance in No Time to Die.

Amazon's stewardship of Bond has been closely watched since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion. That deal gave the company access to a deep film and television catalogue, including distribution interests around Bond, but creative control remained with long-time franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The 2025 joint venture changed that arrangement, with Amazon MGM Studios gaining authority over future creative decisions while Broccoli and Wilson stepped back from day-to-day production.

That transition carries strategic significance for gaming. Bond is no longer only a film property waiting for its next theatrical chapter; it is becoming part of a broader cross-media structure in which games, streaming, theatrical releases and merchandise can support each other. Amazon has already shown appetite for franchise-led entertainment through Fallout and Tomb Raider, both of which link games, television and long-term intellectual property management.

See also Metal Sonic sharpens Sonic sequel stakes

For IO Interactive, the uncertainty cuts both ways. The studio has delivered a high-profile Bond game with strong early momentum, giving it a strong case to remain part of the franchise. At the same time, the rights environment has changed. Future titles may require new agreements, and Amazon may prefer a model in which it controls publishing, production timelines and commercial strategy more directly.

Amazon Games has had a mixed record as both developer and publisher. It found success with titles including New World and publishing partnerships such as Lost Ark, while also facing cancellations, restructuring and uneven progress on some internal projects. That background will shape industry reaction to any shift away from IO Interactive's self-publishing role, particularly among players who credit the developer's Hitman experience with giving 007 First Light its identity.