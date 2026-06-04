Dan Turns To Tomac Amid Budget Squeeze Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Romanian President Nicușor Dan is preparing to nominate Eugen Tomac as prime minister, seeking to break a month-long political deadlock and restore fiscal direction in one of the European Union's most strained economies.

Tomac, a member of the European Parliament and leader of the People's Movement Party, has emerged as the presidency's preferred option after talks among mainstream parties failed to produce a stable governing formula. His expected nomination comes after Ilie Bolojan's administration was brought down by a no-confidence motion in May, reopening a power struggle that has left Bucharest without a durable executive at a critical point for public finances.

The choice would mark a calculated move by Dan, who has signalled support for a government capable of pushing through fiscal consolidation while keeping Romania anchored in the EU and NATO. Tomac is viewed as a pro-Western figure with experience in European politics, but his route to a parliamentary majority remains uncertain. Romania's legislature is fragmented, and parties that disagree on spending cuts, tax rises and the structure of the next cabinet have so far resisted a compromise.

Bolojan's government fell after opposition from the Social Democratic Party and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians converged against austerity measures designed to narrow the deficit. The motion passed with well over the required threshold, exposing the weakness of Romania's pro-European coalition and giving nationalist forces fresh leverage in parliament. Dan has ruled out early elections, leaving the nomination of a new premier as the main route to end the crisis.

Romania's fiscal position is the central pressure point. The budget deficit reached 9.3% of gross domestic product in 2024, the widest gap in the EU, before narrowing to 7.9% in 2025. The European Commission expects the shortfall to decline to about 6.2% in 2026, still more than double the bloc's 3% ceiling. Romania has been under the EU's excessive deficit procedure, and failure to maintain a credible adjustment path could threaten funding flows, investor confidence and the country's credit rating.

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Dan's challenge is political as much as economic. A government led by Tomac would need support from larger parties, including the National Liberal Party, the Social Democrats and the reformist Save Romania Union, or at least enough abstentions to survive a confidence vote. Each bloc has competing priorities. Liberals favour a pro-business consolidation agenda, Social Democrats are wary of cuts that could hurt public-sector workers and pensioners, while reformists have pushed for deeper administrative changes and stricter controls on public spending.

Tomac's political profile offers advantages and limitations. He is not associated with the largest governing parties, which could help Dan present him as a compromise figure. His European Parliament role gives him familiarity with Brussels, an asset as Romania negotiates fiscal targets and seeks to preserve access to recovery and cohesion funds. Yet his party has limited domestic weight, raising questions about whether he can command authority over a cabinet drawn from stronger parliamentary groups.

The next government will inherit difficult policy choices. Romania's earlier consolidation packages included wage and pension restraint, tax changes and efforts to curb current expenditure while protecting public investment. The authorities are also trying to sustain EU-funded infrastructure projects, including transport and energy schemes, while avoiding a sharper slowdown in household demand. Growth projections have weakened, and high borrowing costs have increased the premium on political stability.

Markets have watched Romania's political turbulence closely because the country combines a large fiscal deficit with sizeable external imbalances. Bond investors have demanded a clear path toward lower borrowing needs, while rating agencies have warned that weak policy execution could deepen pressure on the sovereign outlook. A prolonged vacuum in Bucharest would make budget planning more difficult before the second half of the year, when fiscal measures and EU commitments require cabinet-level decisions.

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