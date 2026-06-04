Goldman Deepens Push Into Property Tokens Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Goldman Sachs has joined Apex Group and Archax in launching a blockchain-native real estate fund, marking a fresh institutional test of whether tokenised structures can bring greater efficiency, transparency and transferability to a traditionally illiquid asset class without moving outside regulated fund frameworks.

The Luxembourg-domiciled fund has been developed with LRC Group and Ownera, combining established alternative investment fund structures with on-chain issuance of fund units. The shares are being tokenised on GS DAP, Goldman Sachs' distributed ledger platform, while LRC Group acts as manager, Archax serves as custodian for the regulated digital securities and first distribution partner, and Ownera provides interoperability infrastructure to connect market participants and distribution channels.

Apex Group is providing alternative investment fund manager services through Fundrock LIS, alongside fund administration, depositary services for assets other than financial instruments and bank account services through its subsidiaries. The arrangement places conventional fund governance, investor servicing, regulatory reporting and lifecycle administration alongside blockchain-based issuance, a design aimed at reassuring institutional investors that the structure does not rely on unregulated crypto-market practices.

The launch comes as major banks, asset managers and market infrastructure firms move from experimental digital-asset pilots towards products tied to real-world assets. Tokenisation has gained traction in money market funds, bonds, private credit and commodities, but real estate remains harder to scale because of valuation complexity, jurisdictional rules, slower transaction cycles and limited secondary-market liquidity.

Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, said issuing blockchain-native fund units on GS DAP enables investment in real estate assets with greater precision while creating scope for smoother transferability over time. His comments reflect the broader strategic priority among large financial institutions: using distributed ledger technology to improve post-trade processes, ownership records and operational workflows rather than treating blockchain purely as a speculative trading venue.

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Apex Group's global head of digital assets, Agnes Mazurek, said institutional-scale tokenisation depends on trusted and regulated infrastructure. She framed real estate as a natural starting point for blockchain-native solutions operating within existing regulatory frameworks, emphasising that on-chain issuance can be integrated into established fund models without weakening governance or investor protection.

The structure is designed to address two persistent weaknesses in tokenised funds: scalable distribution and ongoing servicing. A digital token can record ownership and potentially support faster transfers, but investors still require onboarding, compliance checks, asset valuation, corporate actions, reporting and custody arrangements. By involving regulated and specialist providers across those functions, the partners are seeking to demonstrate that tokenisation can work inside mainstream finance rather than parallel to it.

Real estate tokenisation converts ownership interests or fund units linked to property assets into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger. Supporters argue the model can reduce manual processing, improve auditability, lower settlement friction and potentially broaden access to property-backed investment strategies. It may also allow fund interests to be transferred more efficiently once legal, compliance and distribution conditions are met.

The asset class presents particular challenges. Property assets are inherently local, often highly regulated and dependent on appraisals, leases, debt arrangements and jurisdiction-specific transfer rules. Token holders do not automatically gain liquidity merely because units exist on a ledger. Secondary-market activity requires buyers, sellers, authorised venues, clear transfer restrictions and confidence in valuation.

Industry projections have nevertheless encouraged investment in the sector. Tokenised real estate remains a small part of global property markets, but forecasts suggest the value of property-linked assets represented on digital rails could rise sharply over the next decade if regulatory clarity, custody standards and institutional distribution improve. Broader tokenised fund assets are also expected to expand as money market, fixed income and private-market products adopt blockchain-based recordkeeping.

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Goldman Sachs has been positioning GS DAP as part of that shift. The platform has been used to explore digital representations of financial instruments and ownership records, with the bank seeking to build infrastructure that can support institutional workflows across asset classes. Its involvement in the real estate fund adds a property-market use case to the growing list of tokenised products being tested by major financial institutions.

Archax, a regulated digital asset platform, brings custody and distribution capabilities for digital securities, while Ownera's infrastructure is intended to improve connectivity between participants and channels. LRC Group's role as manager anchors the structure in real estate investment expertise, an important distinction in a market where technology alone cannot solve asset selection, valuation, leasing risk or property-cycle exposure.

The launch does not remove the risks associated with real estate funds. Investors remain exposed to property-market conditions, interest-rate movements, tenant demand, leverage, valuation adjustments and liquidity constraints. Tokenisation may improve administration and transfer mechanics, but it does not turn illiquid underlying assets into cash-like instruments.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network