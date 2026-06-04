MEXC Links Derivatives Trading To Charts Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> MEXC has integrated with TradingView, allowing users to execute crypto trades directly from the charting platform and reducing the gap between market analysis and order placement in one of the fastest-moving areas of digital-asset trading.

The Victoria, Seychelles-based exchange said the tie-up gives traders access to TradingView's charting interface while connecting them to MEXC's spot and derivatives markets. The move is aimed particularly at active crypto users who rely on technical indicators, alerts and chart-based workflows but previously had to switch between platforms to analyse markets and place orders.

The integration enables perpetual futures trading inside TradingView, a platform widely used by retail and professional traders for charts, indicators, drawing tools, strategy testing and market alerts. Users can connect their MEXC accounts through TradingView's trading panel, select MEXC as the broker, sign in and place trades without leaving the charting environment.

MEXC said the partnership combines TradingView's analytical tools with its execution infrastructure, broad token coverage and low-fee model. The exchange has promoted zero-fee spot trading as a central part of its positioning and has expanded aggressively across spot tokens, perpetual contracts and tokenised assets as competition among global crypto venues intensifies.

“Our integration with TradingView is a pivotal step in our mission to build an open gateway,” said Vugar Usi Zade, chief executive of MEXC.“By combining TradingView's premier analytical tools with our secure, diverse, and efficient trading environment, we are providing a seamless path for users to access, amplify, and realise infinite financial opportunities.”

TradingView said the deal expands choice for traders using its platform. Rauan Khassan, chief growth officer at TradingView, said the integration connects users to more than 2,500 trading pairs available on MEXC, allowing them to diversify portfolios, identify opportunities and execute strategies without leaving the charting platform.

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The agreement comes as crypto exchanges seek deeper integration with front-end trading platforms, data terminals and automation tools. Direct chart-based execution has become a more important feature for derivatives traders, whose strategies often depend on rapid response to price movements, technical triggers and funding-rate shifts.

Perpetual futures remain a core product in global crypto trading. Unlike traditional futures, perpetual contracts do not expire, allowing traders to maintain leveraged exposure for extended periods while funding payments help keep contract prices aligned with the underlying market. The product has drawn strong demand from active traders but also carries heightened risk because leverage can magnify losses during volatile moves.

Market data for 2026 show that centralised perpetual exchanges continue to handle large trading volumes, although activity has cooled from the previous year's peak. Monthly average trading volume among leading perpetual venues fell from about $7.1 trillion in 2025 to roughly $4.7 trillion during the first four months of 2026. At the same time, decentralised perpetual exchanges have gained ground, reflecting a wider shift towards on-chain derivatives, self-custody and protocol-based liquidity.

MEXC has been among the more aggressive centralised platforms in expanding perpetual contracts. From January 2025 to April 2026, it listed 879 new perpetual contracts, averaging about 55 additions a month. That strategy has focused heavily on long-tail crypto assets, including meme tokens and AI-linked tokens, giving the exchange a wider menu for users seeking exposure beyond the largest digital assets.

The exchange has also ranked among the leading venues by spot and perpetual market share this year. Its scale has been supported by broad asset availability, fast listing cycles and liquidity in selected derivatives markets. That approach has helped it compete with larger global platforms at a time when traders are spreading activity across exchanges in search of lower fees, deeper order books and access to newly listed assets.

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The TradingView integration also reflects a wider industry push to reduce operational friction for users. Traders often monitor charts, run indicators, backtest strategies and set alerts on one platform while executing trades on another. Combining those functions can shorten the path from signal to order, although it also places greater importance on risk controls, account security and user discipline.

TradingView's toolset includes hundreds of built-in indicators and strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, candlestick pattern recognition, drawing tools, cloud alerts, paper trading and Pine Script, its proprietary language for custom indicators and strategy development. Those features make the platform a common workspace for traders across crypto, equities, commodities, currencies and derivatives.

MEXC's expansion beyond conventional crypto trading has included tokenised assets linked to stocks, exchange-traded funds, commodities and precious metals. The company says it serves more than 40 million users across more than 170 markets and offers access to more than 3,000 digital assets.