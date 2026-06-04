Swiss Regulator Finds Weaknesses In Banks' Money-Laundering Risk Analysis

Although Swiss financial institutions have stepped up measures against money laundering, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA believes that more needs to be done. The authority said on Thursday that banks, asset managers and other financial institutions could make even better use of their options, particularly when it comes to assessing and monitoring risks.

Following an investigation in 2023, FINMA has now re-examined the risk analyses of more than 30 banks and scrutinised numerous other institutions. It found that some risks were not recorded in sufficient detail, exceptions to internal requirements were authorised too generously, and warning indicators were insufficiently defined. As a result, problematic business relationships or increased money laundering risks could be overlooked more easily.

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