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Swiss Regulator Finds Weaknesses In Banks' Money-Laundering Risk Analysis

Swiss Regulator Finds Weaknesses In Banks' Money-Laundering Risk Analysis


2026-06-04 02:10:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss financial institutions have improved their measures against money laundering. According to the financial regulator FINMA, however, weaknesses remain in risk analysis, especially in the case of politically exposed persons, complex company structures and crypto services. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss regulator finds weaknesses in banks' money-laundering risk analysis This content was published on June 4, 2026 - 14:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Finma sieht bei Geldwäschereikontrollen weiter Nachholbedarf Original Read more: Finma sieht bei Geldwäschereikontrollen weiter Nachholb

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Although Swiss financial institutions have stepped up measures against money laundering, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA believes that more needs to be done. The authority said on Thursday that banks, asset managers and other financial institutions could make even better use of their options, particularly when it comes to assessing and monitoring risks.

Following an investigation in 2023, FINMA has now re-examined the risk analyses of more than 30 banks and scrutinised numerous other institutions. It found that some risks were not recorded in sufficient detail, exceptions to internal requirements were authorised too generously, and warning indicators were insufficiently defined. As a result, problematic business relationships or increased money laundering risks could be overlooked more easily.

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