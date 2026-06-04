The study by the University of Zurich and Zurich University Hospital, published in the June issue of the specialist journal New Microbes and New Infections, compares data from 194 army recruits from 2021 with data from 2,523 young men who were examined between 2005 and 2017.

This content was published on Feb 13, 2026 The sperm of a Danish donor carried a cancer-causing genetic mutation that led to the deaths of children. Switzerland's strict regulations make scenarios of this scale unlikely.

The researchers found that important measurements such as semen volume, total sperm count, sperm concentration and sperm motility remained relatively constant over the years.

In 2021, 41% of men had at least one sperm count below the World Health Organisation standard. In the earlier study group, the figure was 62%.

However, according to the researchers, this seemingly positive trend could also be explained by a bias in the selection of participants.

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Translated from German with AI/gw