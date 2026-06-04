Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sperm Quality In Swiss Recruits Remains Stable

Sperm Quality In Swiss Recruits Remains Stable


2026-06-04 02:10:06
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Contrary to the global trend, the sperm quality of young Swiss men is stable. A new study shows that key measurements of sperm quality have not fallen any further since the period 2005 to 2017. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sperm quality in Swiss recruits remains stable This content was published on June 4, 2026 - 09:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Spermienqualität bei Schweizer Rekruten bleibt stabil Original Read more: Spermienqualität bei Schweizer Rekruten bleibt s

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The study by the University of Zurich and Zurich University Hospital, published in the June issue of the specialist journal New Microbes and New Infections, compares data from 194 army recruits from 2021 with data from 2,523 young men who were examined between 2005 and 2017.

More More Health systems When sperm crosses borders, national safeguards fall short

This content was published on Feb 13, 2026 The sperm of a Danish donor carried a cancer-causing genetic mutation that led to the deaths of children. Switzerland's strict regulations make scenarios of this scale unlikely.

Read more: When sperm crosses borders, national safeguards fall

The researchers found that important measurements such as semen volume, total sperm count, sperm concentration and sperm motility remained relatively constant over the years.

In 2021, 41% of men had at least one sperm count below the World Health Organisation standard. In the earlier study group, the figure was 62%.

However, according to the researchers, this seemingly positive trend could also be explained by a bias in the selection of participants.

Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German with AI/gw

MENAFN04062026000210011054ID1111213104



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search