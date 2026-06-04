Brazil, Egypt To Play World Cup Warm-Up Saturday

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The men's national football teams of Brazil and Egypt will face each other on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m. (Brasília time) at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States, in a friendly match ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian squad is already in the United States, having arrived on Tuesday (2) for the tournament. Egypt's team arrived in the country on Sunday (31).

Brazil heads into the match on the back of a successful friendly last Saturday (30), when it defeated Panama 6–2 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Egyptians, who refer to their national team as“The Pharaohs,” also won their most recent World Cup warm-up. They faced Russia last Thursday (28) at Cairo International Stadium in the capital of the Arab country and secured a 1–0 victory, with a goal from Mostafa Zico.

The teams are in different groups at the World Cup. Brazil is in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, while Egypt is in Group G with Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. Egypt, whose biggest star is Mohamed Salah, will open its campaign against Belgium on June 15 in the United States. Brazil, led by Neymar, will play its first match on June 13 against Morocco, also in the U.S. World Cup matches will also be held in Mexico and Canada.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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