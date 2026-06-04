Cabinet Approves Rs 8,352 Crore Highway Projects In Madhya Pradesh And Bihar

MENAFN - KNN India)The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved two national highway projects in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar with a combined investment of Rs 8,351.65 crore, aimed at improving road connectivity, easing congestion and supporting regional economic activity.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Cabinet approved the upgradation of the Hiwarkhedi–Roshni–Ashapur–Rudhy section and widening of the Deshgaon–Julwaniya section of NH-347B at a cost of Rs 4,415.60 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The project spans 233.65 km across Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani districts and includes the development of a 16.2-km greenfield bypass around Khargone.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between key industrial, logistics and transport hubs, while addressing road safety concerns and traffic bottlenecks along the corridor.

It is also projected to generate about 19.5 lakh direct person-days and 23 lakh indirect person-days of employment during construction.

The Cabinet also approved the widening of the Khagaria–Purnea section of NH-31 and NH-231 in Bihar to four lanes at a cost of Rs 3,936.05 crore under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model.

Covering 143.53 km, the project will pass through Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnia districts.

The Bihar project includes a 6.73-km greenfield bypass around Purnea city and is aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity to key transport and economic centres in the region.

The government estimates the project will generate approximately 32.59 lakh direct person-days and 40.55 lakh indirect person-days of employment.

According to the government, both projects are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods and passengers, and support economic activity in their respective regions.

(KNN Bureau)

