India Overtakes US In Annual Solar Capacity Additions: Bhupender Yadav
India Overtakes US In Annual Solar Capacity Additions
Sharing the development on social media platform X, Yadav said the achievement reflects India's rapid progress in clean energy deployment and its commitment to building efficient, reliable and sustainable solar infrastructure.
According to information shared by the minister, India's solar capacity has grown from 2.8 GW in 2014 to over 155 GW currently, marking an increase of nearly 5,370 per cent over the past decade.
Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity Crosses Key Milestone
The minister also highlighted that India has crossed 50 percent non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity and achieved its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule.
The NDCs are voluntary climate action commitments submitted by countries under the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce emissions and strengthen climate resilience.
Rooftop Solar Adoption Gains Momentum
Yadav further noted that the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has expanded rooftop solar adoption across the country, with more than 40 lakh households now powered by solar energy.
The development underscores India's growing role in the global renewable energy sector as the country continues to expand clean energy capacity to meet rising power demand while advancing its climate goals.
(KNN Bureau)
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