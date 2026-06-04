John Lennon Drawings To Be Animated: Morning Links

MENAFN - USA Art News) Pace Gallery Cuts About 50 Artists and 50 Staff in Major Restructuring

Pace Gallery is preparing one of the most significant reorganizations in its recent history, with reports that the blue-chip dealer will cut about 50 staff members and drop roughly 50 artists from its roster. The gallery, which operates seven locations worldwide, has been under pressure from the costs of maintaining a large international footprint, participating in multiple art fairs, and navigating a volatile global economy.

Marc Glimcher, Pace's chief executive, framed the move as a necessary correction to a system that has grown unwieldy.“The whole art gallery art system became too big, too commercial, too impersonal, and too corporate,” he said.“We all know it's true. But you actually have to do something to adapt to it. You have to make some substantial changes.” Founder Arne Glimcher was even more direct, saying,“I think this whole mega gallery thing is ridiculous and also unsupportable. I always thought that.” He added,“It's kind of like we're getting our gallery back.”

The exact scope of the cuts has not been formally confirmed, but reports indicate a reduction of about 30 percent of the gallery's artists, from roughly 135 to 85, and about 20 percent of its staff, from around 250 to 200. A town hall was scheduled for Thursday morning, underscoring the speed and sensitivity of the transition.

The same news roundup also marked the death of Marjane Satrapi at 56. The Iranian-French artist and author of Persepolis became internationally known through the animated film adaptation of her graphic novel, which won top honors at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. French President Emmanuel Macron called her“a figure of French culture” and praised her work's universal message.

Elsewhere, a new study concluded that the Bayeux Tapestry can safely travel from Normandy to London's British Museum in September, while architect Kulapat Yantrasast was named artistic director of the 2027 Bukhara Biennial in Uzbekistan. The roundup also noted William P. Healey's gift of 185 works of modern and contemporary Native American art to the Phoenix Art Museum and a June 10 Performa variety show at Manhattan's Town Hall.

Taken together, the developments point to an art world in motion: galleries recalibrating their scale, institutions planning major loans and exhibitions, and artists' legacies continuing to shape public culture long after the headlines fade.