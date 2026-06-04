Newly Confirmed Lucian Freud Debuts In London

MENAFN - USA Art News) Lucian Freud Painting Confirmed After Decades of Doubt Debuts at the Garden Museum

A small canvas with a long paper trail is now stepping into public view. Lucian Freud's Man in a Black Scarf (1939) is being shown for the first time at the Garden Museum in London, where it appears in Benton End: A Paradise of Pollen and Paint, an exhibition devoted to the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing and the Suffolk world that grew around it.

The show centers on Benton End, the second home of the school after Cedric Morris and Arthur Lett-Haines opened it in Dedham, Essex, in 1937 and later moved it to Hadleigh, Suffolk. Freud enrolled in 1939, at just 17, and the school's atmosphere left a lasting mark on his early development. The Garden Museum says the exhibition brings that environment back to life through a recreated kitchen and dining room designed by theater set designer Jeremy Hebert, with Morris's actual table and chairs included in the installation.

Alongside Freud's newly confirmed painting, the exhibition gathers works and ephemera connected to six Benton End figures: Morris, Lett-Haines, Beth Chatto, Freud, Joan Warburton, and Elizabeth David. The display also includes a sketch Warburton made of Freud in 1939 and his copy of David's 1984 book An Omelette and a Glass of Wine.

The attribution of Man in a Black Scarf was settled only after years of uncertainty. Freud had denied making the work when Christie's accepted it for auction in 1985, and the question lingered for decades. In 2016, BBC1's Fake or Fortune supported the painting's authenticity, but the decisive evidence arrived in 2018, when Lett-Haines's East Anglian School Attendance Register surfaced in the Cedric Morris Archive at Tate. That document showed that John Jameson, of the whiskey family, had modeled for a portrait class Freud attended in October 1939, providing the key evidence for the work's attribution.

The painting also carries a more personal history. Creative director Jon Lys Turner inherited it from two of Freud's classmates, British landscape artist Denis Wirth-Miller and British illustrator Richard Chopping, who reportedly disliked Freud, a feeling he returned. Wirth-Miller allegedly told Turner in 1997,“I want it sold as loudly as possible to really upset Lucian.”

Pinchbeck Charitable Trust gifted Benton End to the Garden Museum in 2021, and the institution is now restoring the site. The exhibition remains on view through September 20, 2026, extending Benton End's afterlife from a working school into a carefully reconstructed cultural memory.