Missionirnewsbreaks BOXABL And FG Merger II (NASDAQ: FGMC) Set June 9 Vote On Proposed Business Combination

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL announced that FGMC stockholders will vote June 9, 2026, on the proposed business combination that would take BOXABL public. FGMC is encouraging stockholders to vote in favor of the transaction and noted that public stockholders who do not redeem their shares will automatically become BOXABL stockholders upon closing. Following completion of the merger, FGMC is expected to be renamed BOXABL, Inc. and re-list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“BXBL.” The deadline for public stockholders to exercise redemption rights is June 5, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.

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About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMC are available in the company's newsroom at

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MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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