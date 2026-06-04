Techmediabreaks BOXABL Featured In Techmediawire Editorial On Housing Innovation And Scalable Construction Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL was featured in a TechMediaWire editorial examining how factory-built housing, automation and advanced manufacturing technologies are emerging as potential solutions to the nation's housing affordability and supply challenges. The article highlights BOXABL's foldable, factory-built housing platform, its proposed business combination with FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC), and the company's efforts to apply scalable manufacturing principles to residential construction as demand for affordable housing continues to outpace supply.

The editorial also discusses broader industry trends and developments involving D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) and Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR). Together, these companies illustrate how homebuilders, construction suppliers and technology providers are increasingly incorporating automation, artificial intelligence, digital workflows and manufacturing-based approaches to improve efficiency, accelerate project delivery and address long-term housing demand across the United States.

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About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMC are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.