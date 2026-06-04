Ford To Unveil All-Electric Escape Model In 2029

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ford is preparing for a major step in its electric vehicle journey with plans to bring back the Escape as an all-electric model in 2029. Although the current gasoline-powered Escape is expected to leave production after the 2026 model year, reports suggest that the popular nameplate will return later in the decade with a completely new identity.

Startups like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) that only have electric models could take advantage of their EV focus to execute their expansion plans more nimbly than legacy automakers like Ford that...

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