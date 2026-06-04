Factory-Built Housing Gains Momentum As Supply Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TechMediaWire Editorial Coverage: The U.S. housing market continues grappling with mounting affordability concerns and a persistent lack of available homes, challenges that conventional construction methods have struggled to alleviate. Limited housing inventory remains a major issue across much of the country, while elevated mortgage rates, labor shortages and rising material expenses continue to place homeownership beyond reach for many individuals and families. Industry analysts estimate that millions of additional homes are required to satisfy existing demand, with the shortage impacting urban, suburban and rural communities alike. As affordability concerns deepen, attention is increasingly turning toward faster and more scalable construction alternatives. Factory-built and modular housing systems are gaining traction as viable solutions because they may reduce build times and improve operational efficiency. Within this evolving landscape,(Profile ) has appeared with a strategy centered on manufacturing foldable, factory-built homes capable of being transported efficiently and rapidly assembled on-site. The company, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC), is establishing itself where housing innovation, advanced manufacturing and scalable residential development intersect. As demand for affordable housing options continues expanding, BOXABL's business model reflects a broader movement toward modernizing residential construction and delivery systems. BOXABL joins a group of major players - including(NYSE: DHI),(NYSE: PCOR) - focused on residential or commercial construction, housing demand and large-scale building solutions, including automation...

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