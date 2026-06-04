79 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons, Return Home
In a statement, the ministry said all 79 individuals returned via the Torkham crossing.
It added that they had been detained for lacking legal documents and were later registered, provided humanitarian assistance, and transferred to their respective provinces of origin.
The MoRR said it welcomes their release and return, and assured that it will continue efforts, in coordination with relevant institutions, to address their challenges and provide necessary support.
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