79 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons, Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 79 Afghans were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to Afghanistan during the current week, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said all 79 individuals returned via the Torkham crossing.

It added that they had been detained for lacking legal documents and were later registered, provided humanitarian assistance, and transferred to their respective provinces of origin.

The MoRR said it welcomes their release and return, and assured that it will continue efforts, in coordination with relevant institutions, to address their challenges and provide necessary support.

hz/sa