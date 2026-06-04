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Lebanese President Meets French Presidential Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday expressed hope that ''the negotiations taking place in Washington among the Lebanese, American, and Israeli delegations will lead to positive outcomes, achieving a lasting ceasefire and ending the suffering of the Lebanese people in general and residents of the South in particular his meeting today with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, President Aoun stressed the need to avoid giving Israel any pretext for not withdrawing from southern Lebanon, considering any effort in this regard to be positive for the course of negotiations underlined the necessity of international assistance in consolidating the ceasefire and moving to the next phases, which include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Lebanese territories they occupied in the south, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the internationally recognized border two sides also discussed the post-UNIFIL phase, with Aoun welcoming the desire expressed by European and other countries to maintain a troop presence in the south to contribute to strengthening stability and supporting the Lebanese army after its deployment to the border. He noted that contacts are underway to find a suitable formula for the continued presence of these forces, in coordination with the United Nations and the relevant countries.Lebanon France ceasefire agreement Washington
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