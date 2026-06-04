A Place For Every Story

MENAFN - 3BL) Growing up, the images Alexis Nguyen saw of her Asian culture in mainstream media were,“always incorrect,” says Nguyen, now Accounting Senior Manager of Brand Control at Tapestry.

That sense of frustration followed Nguyen into an early career role, where she was often the only person of color in the room.“It was an isolating, lonely experience,” Nguyen recalls.

Today, as co-lead of the Asian Heritage Alliance Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) at Tapestry, Nguyen is rewriting that narrative by being her authentic self at work.

“We actually have the power to showcase how our heritage is conveyed to other people,” she says of AHA, which began in 2021 and has 350+ members throughout North America.“[When we host celebrations and events], choosing the food, decorations, and all those small choices mean something and fill a hole in our hearts.”

For Nguyen, it's celebrations like Lunar New Year that hold special meaning - but when the office reopened post-pandemic, tracking down a traditional lion dance team willing to perform in-office was no small feat.

“We really wanted to have lion dancers because it's an integral part of the holiday, and brings so much joy and energy,” Nguyen says.“My co-lead and I pulled off that event and were able to showcase a piece of my heritage and culture that I grew up experiencing. I sent pictures to my family, and they couldn't believe we had lion dancers at work.”

LOCATION MATTERS

For Adelyn Hopcraft, involvement with AHA began as a goal to build stronger connections to Tapestry's headquarters in New York City.

“AHA was a perfect opportunity [to do that],” says Hopcraft, Director of Engineering supporting the North American fulfillment center in Jacksonville (JAX), Florida.“It opened a lot of doors.”

What began as a way to expand her network quickly became a purpose to establish an EBRG presence in JAX.“Jacksonville is its own melting pot of cultures,” Hopcraft says.“We should have [participation in] an EBRG here.”

During her first year working with AHA, Hopcraft helped spearhead Asian Heritage Month programming in JAX, which required its own strategy and creativity. With many employees working on varied schedules, activations need thorough planning and often repeating so every employee who wants to participate can participate.

“It's challenging, but well worth it,” Hopcraft says.“Seeing the appreciation from employees who say, 'This is from my upbringing. Crazy that it's here in a workplace,' keeps me motivated to do more.”

MENTORSHIP + GROWTH

For Kelly Fung, Senior Analyst in Vendor Compliance, joining AHA opened the door to a different kind of fulfillment: the chance to explore passions outside her day-to-day role.

After learning about AHA through a co-worker, Fung subscribed to EBRG updates and soon saw an opening to support the communications pillar.

“I come from a creative background, so it felt like an opportunity to do something creative that wasn't part of my day-to-day work,” Fung says.

As Fung became more involved, it's the role of mentoring students in career workshops that's most meaningful to her.

“Seeing students actively participate gives me a lot of hope,” Fung says.“Being a part of that world they want to get into, and being that adult who can guide them, means a lot. I give them credit for seeking something out and wanting to better themselves.”

GETTING INVOLVED

For all three leaders, one message is clear: participation in AHA isn't reserved only for senior leaders at Tapestry.

“There can be a perception that in order to be involved, you have to hold a title,” Hopcraft says.“Really, you show up to events, ask how to get involved, and we'll gladly loop you in.”

“It doesn't have to be a huge commitment,” Nguyen adds.“Raise your hand if you want to be involved in planning anything.”

“We're all ears,” Hopcraft adds.“We love creativity and hearing what people want to see. Often, we put those ideas into action.”

At the end of the day, it all comes back to seeing your authentic self represented at work.

“A lot of employees come up to us and say, 'I never thought I would work somewhere that would host something I grew up experiencing,'” Nguyen says.“It's rewarding to know that what we're doing is making people feel included, and that they can be their true selves here.”