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Subaru Volunteers Assemble 1,000+ Pet Adoption Kits At National Training Conference

Subaru Volunteers Assemble 1,000+ Pet Adoption Kits At National Training Conference


2026-06-04 02:02:14
(MENAFN- 3BL) During our National Training Conference in Tampa, more than 280 Subaru volunteers assembled over 1,000 pet adoption kits, each filled with toys, treats, Subaru bandanas, and essential supplies to help pets begin their next chapter. These kits were proudly donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and are now being distributed to adoption locations on both sides of the bay - supporting families and pets as they find each other.
Showing love to pets in need is a core pillar of the Subaru Love Promise, and we're grateful to have teammates who lead with heart and purpose wherever we go.

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