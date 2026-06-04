DP World Launches Nuclear Energy Study At Port Of Constanta In Romania

MENAFN - 3BL) CONSTANŢA, Romania, June 4, 2026 /3BL/ - DP World has signed an agreement with French research organisation Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA) and strategy specialist TerraWater Institute to launch a feasibility study into how Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology could help meet the long-term energy needs, growth and decarbonisation of the Port of Constanța in Romania.

As ports electrify and grow, DP World sees access to reliable, low-carbon energy as critical to future competitiveness. Rising demand from electrified equipment, shore power, AI data centres, residential heating and industrial activity is placing greater pressure on existing energy systems, driving demand for stable and scalable power. Nuclear energy, including SMRs, has the potential to provide consistent, low-carbon electricity for port operations and wider industrial use.

Romania is a long-standing leader in nuclear energy in Europe, with decades of operational experience and a strong focus on energy security and decarbonisation aligned with EU priorities.

The study will model projected energy demand at the Port of Constanța from 2030 to 2050, evaluate integrated low-carbon energy systems, and assess the technical, strategic and economic feasibility of nuclear-based solutions. It will also examine safety standards and considerations for surrounding communities, drawing on CEA's expertise in SMR design and nuclear safety, in line with DP World's commitment to a“zero harm” approach across all its operations.

The study is intended to inform future decision-making on how best to meet long-term energy needs for the port and the wider economy. Any future development would be subject to further technical assessment, regulatory review and stakeholder engagement.

Nicholas Mazzei, VP Sustainability – Europe, DP World, said:“DP World sees the transition to a net zero economy not only as an environmental imperative, but as a driver of future growth across global trade. Nuclear SMRs are not just energy projects for our ports, they are a competitive infrastructure differentiator. This study will help us better understand how nuclear energy can strengthen operational resilience and help meet rising demand. Across Europe, nuclear energy is increasingly recognised as a resilient and cost-effective solution with the potential to underpin the next generation of industrial activity and the supply chains.”

Myrto Tripathi, General Director, TerraWater Institute, said:“Ports sit at the intersection of industry, energy systems, and communities. This study is about understanding how future low-carbon energy systems could be designed to meet complex and evolving demands, while maintaining high standards of safety and environmental performance. For energy as for everything, offer should not shape demand and should provide opportunities rather than dictate terms. Industries needs have to be understood, assessed and met, while decarbonizing. This is the only energy paradigm we should strive for and what we are aiming to demonstrate with this study, thanks to nuclear.”

Stéphane Sarrade, Directeur des Programmes Énergies, CEA, said:“This study brings together expertise in nuclear technology and energy systems to assess how small modular reactors could be integrated into a real port environment. By working with DP World and TerraWater, we are applying advanced modelling and analysis to better understand how these solutions could support reliable, low-carbon energy for ports.”

This work builds on DP World's broader exploration of nuclear energy across its portfolio, including a memorandum of understanding signed last year as the company explores the role of nuclear energy in its UK ports. Together, these initiatives reflect DP World's ambition to advance new energy solutions that support port growth, reinforce long-term energy security and accelerate Europe's industrial transition.

For more information see DP World's Sustainability Mission.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

DP World's European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep-sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

Our global partnerships in golf, cricket, Formula 1 and sailing come to life across Europe – from the British Grand Prix to SailGP in Spain and the Turkish Open to name a few. These platforms allow us to demonstrate how logistics powers performance, connects communities and unlocks new possibilities.

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