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Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UAE Ambassador

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UAE Ambassador


2026-06-04 02:01:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.

Discussion during the meeting addressed Qatar-UAE cooperation relations and ways to bolster them, particularly in the spheres of international cooperation and sustainable developments.

The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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