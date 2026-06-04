Advisor To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Participates In Discussion On EU-Gulf Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Berghof Foundation hosted a discussion session on the regional dynamics in the Gulf and opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf countries, held in Berlin, Germany.

Speaking at the session was Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

During the discussion, Dr. Al Ansari addressed the security and political developments in the region and referred to the Iranian attacks that targeted the State of Qatar and the damage they caused.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and preserving the security and stability of the region.

He also underscored the need to end the war in Lebanon, spare the brotherly Lebanese people further suffering, and support diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving stability.

Dr. Al Ansari further highlighted the supportive positions taken by European countries toward the State of Qatar during the recent period, expressing appreciation for their solidarity and support in confronting regional challenges.