Video: Mot Inspects Limousine Vehicles During Eid Al Adha, Three Violations Detected

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT), in coordination with the Ministry of Interior's Public Transport Security Department, successfully conducted an inspection campaign during Eid Al Adha targeting limousine vehicles and companies providing passenger transportation services through electronic applications.

A total of 66 limousine vehicles were inspected for potential violations of applicable laws and regulations related to safety, reliability, and service quality. Three vehicles were found to be in violation, and legal action was taken against them in accordance with the applicable laws.

The campaign covered multiple areas across Qatar, with a particular focus on key locations that experience high visitor turnout during the Eid holidays.

The Ministry stressed that it will continue its enforcement efforts against violating companies through such inspection campaigns.

It also aims to ensure that passenger transportation companies comply with all applicable laws and safety requirements while providing the highest standards of service quality.