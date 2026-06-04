Charli Xcx Calls Musicians‐Turned‐Actors 'Inherently Cringe'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) British singer-actress Charli xcx is of the opinion that a musician turning to acting is "inherently cringe".

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has done just that with a slate of film roles, including the drama 'Erupcja', and while she's very aware it's cliche, she has genuinely enjoyed being a student of the art form, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking in conversation for the film in London this week, she said,“Especially in my position, being a musician who wants to act, that's inherently cringe anyway. It's all cringe, I'm very aware of that. Also, I am very new to this and wanted to sit back and learn and only really throw suggestion into the ring when I felt very, very passionate about it, or like it was going to be additive in some conversational way”.

Never one to conform to the norm, Charli, who co-wrote the script, got to work in a non-conventional way on the flick.

She said,“Getting together, writing every single day, and then immediately shooting what we had written, was so immersive.“It almost felt like theatre in a way. It was very spontaneous, and very inspiring. I just hope that this film encourages other people who are actively making films already to perhaps consider working this way. People who are aspiring filmmakers to go out, grab a camera, and work with their friends in this way”.

As well as writing the soundtrack album for Wuthering Heights and her Brat mocumentary 'The Moment', her other upcoming film roles include 'I Want Your Sex', 'The Gallerist', and 'Faces of Death'. The prolific star is also gearing up to release the Brat follow-up Music, Fashion, Film on July 24.

As per 'Female First UK', the album artwork, shot by longtime collaborator Aidan Zamiri, features a trio of heavy‐hitters, Velvet Underground legend John Cale, fashion icon Marc Jacobs, and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, signalling Charli's intention to blur the lines between pop, style and cinema.

Meanwhile, SS26 sees her leaning into apocalyptic fashion satire. Responding to the intense discourse, Charli compared the reaction to the early days of PC Music and her 2016 Vroom Vroom EP.

She shared that she loves when art sparks conversation, saying things can be“funny, earnest, sincere and joyful all at the same time.