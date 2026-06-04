World Environment Day: MP Minister Calls For People's Resolve To Save Water

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that World Environment Day, to be observed on June 5, should be treated as a moment of introspection and resolve rather than a ceremonial event, stressing that water, forests and land must remain secure for future generations.

“World Environment Day is not merely a ceremonial event, but an occasion for introspection and resolve. It is a moment when, while reaffirming our obligations towards nature, we must envision a future where water, forests and land remain secure,” Patel said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the water crisis is no longer confined to any single region and has become a global issue linked to the planet's existence.

Referring to the state government's ongoing 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan', Patel called it a social movement built on public participation, aimed at water conservation and augmentation through collective cooperation.

The campaign focuses on restoring old ponds, wells, stepwells and rivers, promoting rainwater harvesting to recharge groundwater, and undertaking tree plantation around water sources to strengthen natural conservation.

“I, myself, have endeavoured to conserve water sources by spearheading cleaning drives for the rejuvenation of the Singri River - both in my legislative constituency of Narsinghpur and in my hometown, Gotegaon. Drawing upon this very experience, I make a constant appeal: 'Stop turning our rivers into drains',” Patel said.

According to the Minister, desilting of water structures has improved groundwater levels and several historical ponds and stepwells have been revitalised, enhancing local water availability.

He further stated that initiatives such as 'Pani Chaupal' have raised awareness and revived a culture of water conservation, while farmers are being encouraged to adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation systems for higher yields with minimal water use.

Patel added that urban wastewater must be treated and reused, industrial pollution strictly controlled, and individuals must prevent water wastage for any campaign to succeed.

“On this World Environment Day, let us all collectively resolve to save every single drop of water, conserve our water sources, and fulfil our responsibilities towards nature. For the truth is - conserving water is tantamount to saving future generations, and the preservation of water is, in essence, the preservation of life itself,” Patel said.