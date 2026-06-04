Maha: MERC Clears Demerger Of Mahavitran's Farm Power Business

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) In a sweeping reform that will reshape Maharashtra's energy landscape, the state government has executed a massive corporate shake-up of its power distribution sector.

Following a crucial nod from the State Cabinet clearing the formal demerger of Mahavitran's (MSEDCL) agricultural business, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has officially granted a distribution licence to the newly carved-out entity, MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited (MSAPL).

This twin clearance by both the cabinet and the regulatory watchdog sets the stage for an unprecedented overhaul.

While MSAPL will now operate as an independent, state-owned utility dedicated solely to powering the agricultural sector, the restructuring also clears the deck for a historic Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Mahavitran's streamlined, non-agricultural wing. With a massive existing consumer base of over 3.5 crore, Mahavitran's operational footprint will be significantly altered.

The Commission clarified that while the direct responsibility for supplying power to agricultural consumers will lie entirely with MSAPL, Mahavitran will continue to serve all other domestic, commercial, and industrial consumer categories. The Cabinet's decision to unbundle the utility comes after years of mounting financial strain.

Over the past few years, while reviewing Mahavitran's operational performance, the Commission had repeatedly raised serious concerns regarding agricultural power supply management, energy accounting, subsidy allocation, and escalating debt.

In several past orders, MERC had emphasised that creating a dedicated entity for the agricultural sector would enable a much-needed, focused approach to resolving these systemic issues.

By ring-fencing the heavily subsidised agricultural sector into MSAPL, the state government aims to clean up Mahavitran's balance sheet. This strategic cleaning of the books is a vital precursor to the planned IPO of Mahavitran's remaining commercial business, making it a highly attractive, lean entity for public market investors.

For the state's millions of farmers, the transition to MSAPL is designed to be entirely seamless. The Commission has explicitly directed that there must be no disruption in services for agricultural consumers during or after the transfer process.

On the contrary, this structural shift, backed by aggressive solar feeder initiatives, aims to make agricultural power supply more reliable, ensure highly accurate energy accounting, and improve day-to-day service management.

Crucially, there will be no immediate financial shock for rural consumers. MERC has permitted MSAPL to issue electricity bills based on Mahavitran's currently applicable Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) order. The existing subsidised rates will remain firmly in force until a separate, independent tariff structure is explicitly determined for the new entity.

According to the Commission, Mahavitran will retain ownership of the vast majority of the state's sprawling distribution infrastructure, including primary power lines, substations, and related high-voltage distribution assets.

Core responsibilities, such as bulk power procurement, operating the primary distribution grid, and ongoing maintenance, will remain with Mahavitran. Only assets directly linked to agricultural consumers, such as individual farm electricity meters and final localised service connections, will be legally transferred to MSAPL, the Commission noted.

To ensure that the newly formed MSAPL does not stumble out of the gate, all outstanding dues receivable from agricultural consumers, along with government subsidies earmarked for agricultural power supply, will be legally transferred to its books. All future budgetary subsidies intended for farming electricity will also be routed directly to MSAPL.

Furthermore, to ensure smooth day-to-day operations and cash flow, the cabinet-approved restructuring plan includes a state government guarantee of at least Rs 2,500 crore to meet MSAPL's initial working capital requirements.

MERC has directed both Mahavitran and MSAPL to review the existing distribution licence regulations and suggest necessary exemptions or amendments within a period of four weeks. Following this rigorous review, the Commission will notify separate, tailored terms and conditions for the new operational framework.

Power industry experts have widely welcomed the move, stating that separating agricultural power supply from general distribution creates two distinct, transparent streams of accountability. This will allow for precise accounting of energy consumption in the rural sector, accurate tracking of state subsidies, and improved power quality.

Additionally, analysts anticipate that by isolating the agriculture business into MSAPL and preparing Mahavitran for an IPO, the state will eventually ease the heavy financial cross-subsidy burden currently borne by industrial and commercial consumers, making Maharashtra a far more competitive hub for business.

Sanjay Jog can be contacted at...