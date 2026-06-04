Meenakshi Natarajan Named Congress Candidate For Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) In a significant political development, the Congress on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming biennial and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha, with Meenakshi Natarajan emerging as one of the key political leaders.

Her nomination from Madhya Pradesh marks a notable return to the national stage, underscoring the party's confidence in her leadership and organisational skills.

Natarajan, known for her grassroots connect and long-standing association with the Congress, is expected to bring renewed energy to the party's representation in the Upper House.

The official press statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) confirmed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of several leaders across different states.

The announcement is made by the AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

From Karnataka, the Congress has fielded Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan, both prominent voices in the Congress fold. Their inclusion indicates an effort to strengthen the party's parliamentary presence with articulate leaders who have been active in public discourse.

In Rajasthan, Neeraj Dangi has been chosen, while Tamil Nadu will see Praveen Chakravarty, a key strategist and policy thinker, entering the fray.

Jharkhand's representation comes through Pranav Jha, whose organisational role within the Congress has been widely acknowledged.

Interestingly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge himself has been listed among the candidates, a move that highlights his continuing role not just as the party's national leader but also as a Parliamentarian shaping debates in the Rajya Sabha.

The announcement also reflects the Congress' attempt to balance experience with fresh perspectives.

By nominating leaders like Meenakshi Natarajan, who has previously served in the Lok Sabha and is known for her close association with Rahul Gandhi, the party appears to be reinforcing its commitment to leaders with strong ideological grounding and grassroots appeal.

As the biennial elections approach, these nominations set the stage for a renewed Congress presence in the Rajya Sabha, with Natarajan's candidature symbolising both continuity and revival for the party in Madhya Pradesh.