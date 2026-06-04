The Best Day Of The Week To Buy Meat, According To Grocery Employees

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Grocery employees typically perform their major meat markdowns during the middle of the week to clear space for new weekend shipments. Planning your trip for these specific days helps you find the best prices on your essential proteins without sacrificing any quality. Pexels.

Many shoppers do not realize that there is a secret strategy to buying the best meat for the lowest price. Grocery employees often know exactly when the markdowns happen and which days the fresh shipments arrive at the store. Knowing the timing of these cycles can save you a significant amount of money on your family's meals. You can get top-quality cuts for a fraction of the cost if you just plan your trip correctly. Here is the secret to finding the best deals on meat.

1. Mid-Week Markdowns

Most grocery stores perform their major meat markdowns during the middle of the week, typically on Tuesday or Wednesday. This is when the butchers clear out the inventory to make room for the new shipments arriving for the weekend. If you go to the store early these days, you can often find deep discounts on fresh steaks and roasts. It is the best time to stock up and freeze your meat for the coming weeks. You will be amazed at the quality of the items you find.

2. Early Morning Timing

The best time to arrive at the store is right when they open or shortly after the morning rush. Butcher departments usually finish their markdowns before the store gets busy with the daily shoppers. By getting there early, you get first pick of all the discounted items before other shoppers grab them. It is a simple tactic that gives you the best chance of finding the real bargains today. Make it a part of your regular weekly routine.

3. Ask the Butcher

The most reliable way to know the schedule is to walk up to the butcher and ask them. They know exactly when the markdowns happen, and they can tell you when the freshest meat is delivered. Building a friendly relationship with the butcher is a great way to get the inside track on the best deals. They are often happy to share their knowledge with a polite and regular customer. It is a simple conversation that can change your shopping habits for the better.

4. Check the Sell By Dates

Look for items nearing their sell-by date because these are the ones that will be marked down soon. Stores do not want to waste good food, and they would rather sell it at a discount than throw it away. You can buy this meat and cook it immediately or put it directly into your freezer for later. It is a safe and smart way to get high-quality protein for a very low price. Be observant and look for the bright discount stickers on the packages.

5. Weekend Strategy

While the weekends are busy, they are also when stores have the most promotional sales on popular meat items. You might not find the deep clearance deals, but you will find reliable sale prices on large cuts like briskets. Plan your weekend shopping trip around the circular ads that come out on the first day of the week. This is how you secure the best price on the bulk meat you need for big family meals. Combining these two strategies will keep your costs very low.

Timing is Everything

Timing your meat purchases is one of the most effective ways to lower your grocery bill throughout the entire year. By visiting the store on the right days and talking to the experts, you can consistently get a better deal. You do not have to settle for the full price when there are so many opportunities to save. Stay organized and keep these tips in mind every time you head out to buy your proteins. Your family budget will be much better off for the small bit of extra planning you do today.

5 Meat-Buying Tips: How Local Butchers Are Competing With Grocery Chains in 2026

Why the Justice Department is Finally Suing to Lower Your Weekly Meat Bill

5 Meat Cuts Butchers Say Will Spike in Price by Early June

Dietitian Reveals the 1 Healthiest Meat With the Most Protein and Least Fat

10 Ways Shoppers Are Cutting Meat Costs Even as Prices Stay High