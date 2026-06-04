Skilled Human Resources Key For Viksit Bharat: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that to realise the vision of a 'Vishwa-Guru' and Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the creation of a highly skilled and technologically equipped human resource is imperative.

With emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Semiconductors, and Quantum Computing rapidly transforming the employment landscape, equipping the youth with modern skills is the true need of the hour. He was speaking at the Y4D (Youth for Development) 'India @ 2047 – Power of Skill and Education' conclave.

Addressing the gathering, CM Fadnavis highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and is on the fast track to securing the third spot.

He noted that nearly 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of extreme poverty, and the pace of inclusive development has accelerated significantly through massive strides in infrastructure, housing, sanitation, and livelihood opportunities.

Reiterating Maharashtra's ambitious goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, CM Fadnavis emphasised that skill development will play a pivotal role. He stressed the urgent need for high-quality skill training to successfully channel the state's demographic dividend into a powerhouse of economic growth.

Highlighting the practical implementation of technology, the Chief Minister spoke about 'Mahavistar', an AI-driven mobile application developed by the state government for the agricultural sector. The app provides lakhs of farmers with real-time updates and critical data on crop management, weather forecasts, pest control, and irrigation techniques. Operating across multiple languages, the application ensures that the benefits of cutting-edge technology reach grassroots farmers directly, he added.

“Over the next 1,000 days, the nature of nearly 70 per cent of jobs is set to transform drastically,” CM Fadnavis warned. He called for an integrated approach, urging the government, corporate industries, and social organisations to work in tandem to equip youth with relevant skills and contemporary knowledge suited for this shifting ecosystem.

Acknowledging the profound impact of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in sectors such as water security, healthcare, and skill development, CM Fadnavis lauded the Y4D foundation for serving as an effective bridge to grassroots implementation.

He commended the organisation for building a credible, impact-driven legacy over the past 11 years. He termed Y4D's approach of presenting an 'Impact Report'-which measures actual societal change rather than just signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)-as highly innovative, urging other CSR partner organisations to adopt a similar framework.