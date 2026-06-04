Dream Exchange Highlights Investor Cory Knox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Exchange is pleased to highlight Cory Knox as a participant in our investor community. As an organization funded entirely by individual investors, Dream Exchange is proud to showcase the wide-ranging professional backgrounds of our support base. Cory Knox brings a remarkable level of operational excellence and supply chain expertise to our growing network of dedicated supporters.

Mr. Knox currently serves as the Vice President of North America Personal Health Care Supply Chain Operations at Procter & Gamble. He has dedicated his entire twenty-seven-year professional career to the company, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to leadership and optimization. In his current role, he directs the complete supply chain for the personal healthcare business, overseeing over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and vitamins across North America. His extensive leadership background also includes serving as Proctor & Gamble's Vice President of Commercial and Supply Chain Operations, as well as vital roles as Plant Logistics Manager and Skin Care Supply Chain Manager.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest University. Furthermore, he earned two Bachelor of Science degrees from North Carolina State University in Chemical Engineering and Wood Science and Pulp and Paper Technology.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of dedicated professionals like Cory Knox. Our investor community is composed entirely of individuals (including their retirement accounts and their trusts), which demonstrates their widespread beliefs in our mission. We are dedicated to creating an exchange that provides true equality in the capital markets. The backing of our individual investors is what makes this vision possible."

– Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange

"The foundation of Dream Exchange is built upon the strength of individuals who understand the importance of expanding capital access. Cory Knox is a prime example of the high caliber of individuals who support our goals. His remarkable career at Procter & Gamble speaks volumes about his dedication and expertise, and we are thrilled to have him among our individual investors."

– Dwain Kyles, Chief Executive Officer, DX Capital Partners, LLC

About Dream Exchange

Media Contact

Robert Todd, PR Manager, Dream Exchange

773-914-1182

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Dream Exchange will be re-filing its Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking registration as a national securities exchange and authority to be a marketplace that facilitates the trading of securities in the national market system. While it builds its registered stock exchange and develops the necessary infrastructure, it will also focus on providing an“on-ramp” for small to mid-sized companies (where minority entrepreneurs heavily populate the small business sector in the US) to access the public markets once legislation like the Main Street Growth Act is enacted into law and venture exchanges are created. Learn more at