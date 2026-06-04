George Mayfield Launches Book To Rebuild American Manufacturing On July 4

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Book Calls on Manufacturers to Rebuild American Industry for the Next 250 Years

On the 250th anniversary of American independence, author George Mayfield releases Frameworks for Manufacturing Excellence: Rebuilding the American Manufacturing Community, a strategic guide for small and mid-sized manufacturers. Published by Frameworks Consortium Publishing, the book is available for purchase starting today on Amazon and anywhere books are sold. Its message is direct: rebuilding American manufacturing is part of building America's next 250 years.

The timing is deliberate. As the nation marks a quarter-millennium milestone, Mayfield argues that the manufacturing base that once defined American strength now faces an inflection point. The book traces the industry's path from early dominance through decades of decline, then offers manufacturers a clear, systematic approach to move from daily survival to sustainable growth.

Frameworks for Manufacturing Excellence speaks to the thousands of owners who feel trapped in their own operations. It addresses the practical challenges they face every day, including succession planning, business valuation, workforce shortages, and the infrastructure constraints that limit competitiveness. Rather than chasing trends, the book focuses on the systems, accountability, and long-term value creation that help manufacturers build businesses worth keeping and worth passing on.

"American manufacturing built this country, and it can help carry us into the next 250 years, but only if we choose to act," said George Mayfield, author and founder of Frameworks Consortium. "This book is for the owners who pour everything into their shops. I want to give them a clear path forward and remind them they don't have to do it alone."

The book has drawn support from respected voices across the manufacturing community, including Mike Payne, Meaghan Ziemba of Mavens of Manufacturing, and Waylon Gurley. Their endorsements reflect a shared belief that the industry's future depends on practical action and stronger collaboration among the people who make things.

That theme of community runs throughout the book and beyond it. Mayfield's work is closely tied to the American Manufacturing Association, a Texas 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on strengthening community within the manufacturing industry. Backed by Frameworks Consortium, the American Manufacturing Association works to close the gaps between larger manufacturers and smaller subcontractors, and between manufacturing companies and the workers seeking careers in the field. The book serves as both a diagnostic tool and an invitation to join that broader effort.

Mayfield brings firsthand experience to the subject. His background spans machine shops, ventilation and fabrication manufacturers, and service in the U.S. Navy as a machinist. That practical perspective shaped the book's emphasis on documented processes, quality systems, and disciplined financial management as the foundation for businesses that can grow, adapt, and transfer value to the next generation.

To extend the conversation, George Mayfield will promote the book through various speaking events throughout the year and into next year, connecting with manufacturers, business leaders, and community organizations across the country. These appearances will reinforce the book's central call: that rebuilding the American manufacturing community is both an economic priority and a matter of national resilience.

Frameworks for Manufacturing Excellence: Rebuilding the American Manufacturing Community is available on July 4th on Amazon and anywhere books are sold.

Book Details:

Library of Congress Control Number: 2026909937

ISBN: 978-1-960225-08-5 (Paperback)

ISBN: 978-1-960225-09-2 (eBook - Kindle)

About Frameworks Consortium

Frameworks Consortium provides business education and hands-on support to manufacturers working to scale their operations. The organization shares a mission with the manufacturing community and launched the American Manufacturing Association to rebuild connection and collaboration across the industry. Learn more at FrameworksConsortium and AMFGA.