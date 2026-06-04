Asia Intelligence Brief - Thursday, June 4, 2026: Markets Slip After Record, Softbank Falls, Yen Past 160 - Rio Times

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Asian stock markets slipped on Thursday, just a day after Japan's market hit a record high. Technology shares led the fall, and Japan's SoftBank dropped about 11%.

The Japanese yen weakened past 160 to the US dollar, while oil prices stayed high. South Korea's market reopened after a holiday and also fell.

Today's Asia Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, and English sources.

Japan - A Step Back After the Record

The Market Gives Some Back

Japan's main share index, the Nikkei 225, fell 1.36% on Thursday to 67,470.69. That came just one day after it closed at a record high.

The drop followed falls on Wall Street overnight. Technology companies were hit hardest across the region.

SoftBank Leads the Fall

The day's biggest mover was SoftBank, the big Japanese technology investor, which dropped about 11%. A day earlier it had sold part of its stake in Lenskart, an Indian eyewear company.

SoftBank carries a lot of weight in Japan's market, so its slide pulled the whole index down. Its size means good and bad days for the company ripple widely.

Japan - A Weaker Yen

Past 160 to the Dollar

The Japanese yen weakened past 160 to the US dollar on Thursday. A weaker yen helps Japanese exporters but makes imported goods and energy more expensive.

That matters a lot right now, with oil prices already high. Costlier imports feed straight into the prices households pay.

The Central Bank Is Watching

The head of Japan's central bank, Kazuo Ueda, signalled that interest rates could rise if inflation risks grow. Many economists still expect a small rate increase this month.

A higher rate would offer the yen some support. The bank is trying to balance a weak currency, rising prices, and a still-fragile economy.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → South Korea - Reopening Lower

The Kospi Falls After a Holiday

South Korea's main index, the Kospi, fell 1.84% to 8,639.41 as trading resumed after a public holiday. It gave back some ground after recently hitting a record high.

The country's big chipmakers, Samsung and SK Hynix, slipped as part of the wider technology fall. Both had climbed strongly in recent weeks.

A Big Milestone in the Background

Even with today's dip, South Korea's market has had a remarkable run. This week the total value of its listed companies passed $5 trillion for the first time.

That briefly made it the world's sixth-largest stock market, just ahead of India. Today's fall is a pause after that climb, not a reversal of it.

The Region - A Broad Pullback

Australia and China Slip

Australia's main index fell the most in the region, down 1.88% to 8,686.10. It followed yesterday's news that the economy grew a little less than expected.

In China, the main mainland index eased 0.69%, while Hong Kong's market fell 1.31%. The mainland held up slightly better than tech-heavy Hong Kong.

India Holds Steady

India was the bright spot, with its main index slightly higher and another barely changed. It largely avoided the selling that hit the rest of the region.

That steadiness fits a pattern of strong demand at home. India has been less tied to the global technology swings than its neighbours.

What's Behind It - Oil and Technology

Oil Keeps the Mood Cautious

Oil prices stayed high on Thursday, with Brent crude pushing toward $99 a barrel. High energy costs raise the worry of faster inflation across the region.

That is a particular problem for countries that import most of their energy. Japan, South Korea, and others all feel that pressure.

A Global Technology Wobble

The fall in technology shares started in the United States overnight, where chipmaker Nvidia dropped. That selling spread to Asia's big chip and technology names.

Even some London-listed banks with large Asian businesses fell sharply. It was a broad, cautious day for investors everywhere.

The Bigger Picture - A Breather, Not a Break

Records Cut Both Ways

Just a day ago, Japan's market was setting records and the mood was upbeat. Today's fall is a reminder that markets rarely move in a straight line.

After a long climb, a step back is normal and often healthy. The question is whether it stays a pause or turns into something more.

What to Watch Next

The two big swing factors are oil and Japan's central bank. If oil keeps rising or the yen keeps weakening, the pressure builds.

For now, the strong run in chips and technology is taking a rest. Whether it resumes depends a lot on what happens next in the Middle East.

The Read

Asian markets slipped on Thursday, a day after Japan's record, with technology shares leading the fall and SoftBank dropping about 11%. The Nikkei fell 1.36% and South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.84% as it reopened after a holiday.

The Japanese yen weakened past 160 to the dollar, adding to pressure from high oil prices near $99 a barrel, and the head of Japan's central bank signalled rates could still rise this month. Australia fell the most in the region, while China and Hong Kong eased and India held steady.

The selling started with a fall in US technology shares overnight and spread across Asia's big chipmakers. After a long climb, including South Korea's market passing $5 trillion in value, this looks more like a pause than a turning point.

Today · Asian markets slip after Japan's record; SoftBank down about 11% Today · The Japanese yen weakens past 160 to the US dollar Today · Oil stays high, with Brent near $99 a barrel This month · A possible small interest-rate rise in Japan Ongoing · Whether the technology pullback is a pause or more Ongoing · Oil prices and tensions in the Middle East Ongoing · The strong run in South Korea's market after passing $5 trillion Ongoing · India's steadier path versus its neighbours

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