Europe & EU Intelligence Brief - Thursday, June 4, 2026: Tech Pullback Hits Europe, ECB A Week Away - Rio Times

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European stocks fell on Thursday as a worldwide pullback in technology shares reached Europe. The chipmaker ASML led the drop, following sharp falls in Asia and the United States.

A fresh US tariff proposal added to the cautious mood. With all this in the background, markets still expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates one week from now.

Today's Europe & EU Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and English sources.

Markets - A Technology Pullback Reaches Europe

Shares Fall Across the Region

European stock markets fell on Thursday, with technology companies leading the way down. The mood followed sharp falls in Asia overnight and a drop in US technology shares the day before.

The selling started with worries about how much the world will spend on artificial intelligence. Those worries have rippled from New York to Tokyo to Europe in a single day.

ASML Leads the Fall

The biggest drag was ASML, the Dutch company that makes the machines used to build computer chips. It is Europe 's most important technology firm, so when it falls, the whole sector tends to follow.

Other chip-related companies across Germany and the Netherlands fell with it. Technology has been the strongest part of the market this year, so a pause there is felt widely.

Trade - A Fresh Tariff Worry

A New US Proposal

The mood was not helped by a fresh tariff proposal from the United States. The US trade office suggested extra import taxes of up to 12.5% on 60 trading partners, including the European Union.

The proposal targets goods it says are made with forced labour. For European exporters already facing other US tariffs, it is one more source of worry.

The EU Prepares a Response

The European Union is getting ready to respond if trade talks with Washington break down. It has prepared possible counter-measures of its own.

Trade tension is now a steady drag on the European economy. It sits alongside high oil prices as a second weight on growth.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → The ECB - Still on Course for June 11

A Rate Rise Is Still Expected

Despite the market jitters, the European Central Bank is still widely expected to raise interest rates one week from now, on June 11. The expected move is a small rise to 2.25%.

The reason is inflation, which has been pushed up mainly by high energy costs. A technology pullback in the stock market does not change that picture.

A Careful Step, Not a Long Campaign

Most economists see the June rise as a careful, one-off step rather than the start of a long series. Wage pressures are still easing, which limits the risk of prices spiralling.

The bank wants to show it takes the energy shock seriously. Whether it needs to do more depends mostly on what happens with oil.

Oil and Germany - The Backdrop

Oil Stays High

Oil prices stayed high on Thursday, with Brent crude near $99 a barrel. That keeps the worry about inflation alive and weighs on companies that use a lot of energy.

The UK's main index held up a little better than its neighbours. Its large oil companies tend to gain when energy prices rise.

Germany Feels It Most

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is caught in the middle of all these pressures. Its big industrial and chip companies are exposed to both the technology pullback and US tariffs.

Its economy is already growing slowly, with a weak outlook for the full year. A higher interest rate would add to borrowing costs at a delicate time.

Banks and Luxury - Where the Falls Land

Rate-Sensitive and Global Names

On cautious days like this, banks and luxury-goods companies often lead the falls. Banks move with expectations about interest rates, while luxury firms depend on demand around the world.

France's big luxury houses, such as LVMH, are especially sensitive to global worries. When investors turn cautious, these widely held names tend to feel it first.

A Broad, Careful Day

Most sectors ended lower, with only a few corners holding up. Energy companies were among the steadier ones, helped by the high oil price.

It was a broad, careful day rather than a sharp panic. Investors were trimming risk while they waited for the ECB and watched the trade news.

The Bigger Picture - Two Forces at Once

Pulled in Different Directions

Europe is being pulled by two forces at the same time. A global technology pullback and tariff worries push markets down, while rising prices push the central bank toward a rate rise.

That is an awkward mix to face one week before a big meeting. It leaves investors unsure which way to lean.

What to Watch Next

The two things to watch are oil and the June 11 decision. If oil keeps rising, the inflation problem gets harder.

And if the technology pullback deepens, it could spread beyond the stock market. For now, Europe is waiting and watching.

The Read

European stocks fell on Thursday as a worldwide pullback in technology shares reached Europe, led by the Dutch chipmaker ASML. The drop followed sharp falls in Asia overnight and in US technology shares the day before.

A fresh US tariff proposal, covering up to 12.5% on 60 partners including the EU, added to the cautious mood and sits alongside high oil prices as a drag on growth. Even so, the European Central Bank is still expected to raise rates a small step to 2.25% on June 11, driven by energy-led inflation.

Germany, exposed to both the chip pullback and US tariffs, feels the pressure most, while banks and luxury names led the falls and energy companies held up better. Europe is being pulled two ways at once: a technology retreat and tariff worries on one side, an inflation-driven rate rise on the other.

Today · European stocks fall as the global technology pullback reaches Europe Today · ASML leads a drop in chip and technology shares Today · A fresh US tariff proposal adds to trade worries Jun 11 · ECB interest-rate decision (a small rise to 2.25% expected) Ongoing · Oil prices near $99 a barrel Ongoing · Whether the technology pullback deepens or steadies Ongoing · US-EU trade talks and the EU's possible response Ongoing · Germany's slow growth before a likely rate rise

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