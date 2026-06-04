USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Thursday, June 4, 2026: Broadcom Drags Tech, Two Central Banks Split - Rio Times

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Disappointing results from the chipmaker Broadcom dragged technology shares lower on Thursday. The US market split, with the Dow rising while the Nasdaq fell.

Weak productivity figures and higher jobless claims set the stage for Friday's big jobs report. The US central bank is leaning toward a rate rise, while Canada's leans toward a cut next week.

Today's USA & Canada Intelligence Brief covers domestic finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from English and French Canadian sources, with no war stories.

United States - A Split Market

Broadcom Drags Technology Down

Shares in the chipmaker Broadcom fell about 12% after its latest results disappointed investors. The drop pulled other chip and technology companies lower with it.

The fall dented the wider excitement about artificial intelligence. Broadcom had climbed sharply this year, so a stumble carries extra weight.

The Dow and Nasdaq Go Separate Ways

The result was an unusual split in the market. The Dow Jones index rose about 1%, or 500 points, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq fell around 0.7%.

Money moved out of chipmakers and into software companies and steadier names. Software firms like ServiceNow and Palantir rose even as chips fell.

United States - The Economy Sends Mixed Signals

Productivity Disappoints

A fresh report showed US productivity grew just 0.3% in the first quarter, revised down from 0.8%. That is well below the previous quarter's 1.6%.

Productivity measures how much workers produce for each hour worked. The weak number is a setback for the hope that AI is making the economy more efficient.

Jobless Claims Tick Up

The number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose to about 217,000 last week. That was a little higher than economists expected.

It is the last look at the job market before Friday's big monthly employment report. So far the labour market looks steady, with only small signs of cooling.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → United States - The Fed Leans Toward a Rise

A Rate Rise Is in View

Friday's jobs report will be the first the new head of the US central bank, Kevin Warsh, sees before his first meeting this month. Investors are watching it closely for clues.

Markets now see about a 75% chance the US central bank raises interest rates before the end of the year. Higher prices, driven partly by energy costs, are the main reason.

The Last Voices Before the Quiet Period

A couple of senior central bank officials spoke on Thursday, among the last before a quiet period ahead of the meeting. After this, they stop commenting publicly until the decision.

That makes Friday's jobs report even more important. It will be one of the final pieces of news before the bank decides.

Canada - Leaning the Other Way

A Possible Cut on June 10

While the US leans toward raising rates, Canada's central bank is leaning toward cutting. Its decision comes on June 10, and a cut is firmly in play.

The rate has sat at 2.25% since October, down from a high of 5.0% in mid-2024. A weak economy is the main reason a cut is back on the table.

Slower Growth Ahead

The accounting and advisory firm Deloitte expects Canada 's economy to grow just 1.5% in 2026. The central bank's own forecast is even lower, at 1.2%.

A recent jump in oil prices complicates the picture, since it can push up inflation. That is the one thing that might make the bank hesitate.

The Two Economies - Pulling Apart

Opposite Directions

The contrast is striking: the US may raise rates while Canada may cut them. One economy is running warm, the other is running cool.

That gap helps explain why the US dollar is firm and the Canadian dollar is softer. The loonie has been trading around 73 US cents.

Why It Matters

When two neighbours move in opposite directions, the currency is where it shows up first. A wider gap in interest rates tends to pull money toward the higher-paying side.

For Canadians, a weaker loonie makes imports and US travel dearer. For now, the June 10 decision is the next big moment to watch.

The Bigger Picture - A Jumpy Market

Earnings Keep Investors on Edge

The market mood was easily rattled on Thursday. The networking company Ciena fell about 8% even though its results beat expectations and it raised its outlook.

Retailer Lululemon and software firm DocuSign were also due to report after the close. In a nervous market, even good news can get a cool reception.

What to Watch Next

Everything now points to Friday's jobs report as the week's main event. It will shape views on both the US rate decision and the wider economy.

The Bank of Canada's June 10 meeting follows close behind. Together they will set the tone for North America in the weeks ahead.

The Read

Broadcom's disappointing results dragged technology shares lower on Thursday, splitting the US market as the Dow rose about 1% while the Nasdaq fell around 0.7%. Money moved out of chipmakers and into software companies and steadier names.

Weak productivity, revised down to 0.3%, and a rise in jobless claims to about 217,000 set up Friday's big jobs report, the last major news before new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first meeting. Markets see about a 75% chance the US raises rates before year-end.

Canada is leaning the other way, with a possible rate cut on June 10 as growth slows toward 1.5% for 2026. The result is two neighbours pulling apart, with the US dollar firm and the loonie softer around 73 US cents.

Today · Broadcom drops about 12%, dragging technology shares lower Today · The Dow rises while the Nasdaq falls in a split market Today · US productivity revised down; jobless claims tick up Fri Jun 5 · US jobs report for May (the week's main event) Wed Jun 10 · Bank of Canada rate decision (a cut in play) This month · The US central bank's first meeting under Kevin Warsh Ongoing · A possible US rate rise versus a possible Canada cut Ongoing · A firm US dollar and a softer Canadian dollar

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