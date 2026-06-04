BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) BJP leaders on Thursday lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him“anarchic” and“frustrated”.

The reactions came a day after LoP Rahul Gandhi said during an event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may impose“something like an Emergency” to ward off“people's pressure” following the“collapse of the system he once controlled”.

Earlier, LoP Rahul Gandhi said it was very likely that PM Modi would lose power in a year.

In a harsh critique, Union Minister Giriraj Singh compared Rahul Gandhi to Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, saying,“Rahul Gandhi will be the last ruler of this Maoist Muslim Congress.”

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari referred to the LoP as a“dangerous and anarchic man”.

“Rahul Gandhi has realised that he cannot come to power in the country democratically. Wherever he travels, the country's youth and Gen-Z appear to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, because Rahul Gandhi is a dynastic person and cannot stay away from power, he has started speaking against the democracy of India,” he told IANS.

He added:“Citizens will not allow Rahul Gandhi's conspiracy to succeed.”

BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao reminded that it was the Congress that imposed the Emergency in 1975, under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He said:“Rahul Gandhi's statement suggesting that Prime Minister Modi is likely to take very strict steps similar to an 'Emergency' is a big joke. It is the Congress party that has an 'Emergency' mindset, as they were the ones who imposed 'Emergency'.”

“It is the then Jan Sangh which fought against the Emergency and restored democracy in the country,” he told IANS.

Calling Congress“anti-democracy”, the state BJP President added:“Rahul Gandhi is frustrated as his party is out of power (at the Centre) for many years. His frustration is being expressed through such silly statements.”

Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said:“As long as PM Modi is the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi should not worry about the country; he should rather focus on his family and his party.”

Echoing a similar view, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said:“Nobody has, so far in the last more than 12 years, acknowledged what Rahul Gandhi has said. Even today, India is the fastest-growing economy.”

“Even before this, they used to say that India is a dead economy. Whatever they say, there is no seriousness. He always wants to belittle India in front of the world and in front of its citizens. But people of India have continuously rejected him,” he added.

According to Haryana Minister Anil Vij, LoP Gandhi has“gone into depression after repeatedly losing elections”.

“He should get himself treated by a good doctor,” he remarked.