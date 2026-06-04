Marking 'World Environment Day', Surat Readies Eco-Friendly Venue For PM Modi's Event

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, June 4 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Surat on 'World Environment Day', authorities have transformed the venue of his public programme into a fully eco-friendly and plastic-free event space, using recycled materials, waste-based art installations, and community-created environmental artwork in an effort to showcase how large public gatherings can be organised with minimal environmental impact.

The programme, scheduled for June 5 at Surat's Indoor Stadium, has been designed as a 100 per cent sustainable event, with a complete ban on plastic and thermocol decorations.

Officials said the initiative aligns with the principles of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which promotes environmentally conscious behaviour and sustainable living.

Rather than relying on conventional event management materials, the organisers have used bamboo installations crafted by tribal artisans, sculptures made from discarded materials, and eco-friendly rangolis to decorate the venue.

The effort also highlights Surat's recent cleanliness initiatives and environmental campaigns.

One of the key features of the venue is the main stage backdrop, created entirely from recycled fabric by faculty members and students of the city's Fine Arts College, along with local artists.

Visitors attending the programme will be welcomed by hand-painted hoardings and artworks made from repurposed materials, rather than flex banners and synthetic decorative elements.

Public participation has also been incorporated into the preparations. More than 5,000 artworks by citizens on environmental conservation and sustainability themes have been incorporated into the venue's design.

The organisers said the initiative brought together residents, educational institutions, and creative professionals to contribute to the event.

The design concept focuses on themes such as renewable energy, solar power, water conservation, green mobility, and sustainable development.

Officials said the decorations were intended not only to enhance the venue aesthetically but also to raise awareness about environmental protection among visitors.

The environmental-themed programme forms part of a wider visit by the Prime Minister to Surat on June 5.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to inspect Larsen & Toubro's Hazira facility and later address a public gathering at the Indoor Stadium.

He is also expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 18,777 crore for Surat and south Gujarat.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will visit Surat and Daman as part of a broader programme that includes development initiatives and public engagements.

As preparations enter their final stage, the focus at the Indoor Stadium is expected to extend beyond the Prime Minister's address to the venue itself, which has been designed to serve as a practical demonstration of environmentally sustainable event management on World Environment Day.