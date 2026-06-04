Aaditya Thackeray Backs 'CJP' Protest Over NEET-UG, CBSE Exam Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday intensified his criticism of the Union Government, throwing his weight behind the "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP) as it prepares for a high-stakes protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow. With the demonstration set for June 6, Thackeray's intervention has amplified the political pressure on the Centre regarding the ongoing competitive examination crisis.

Thackeray Demands Accountability

"What is their demand? They want Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Who would oppose that? Where is Nirmala Sitharaman?" Thackeray remarked, highlighting the perceived administrative vacuum and the lack of ministerial accountability amid the deepening NEET-UG and CBSE controversy. Thackeray's comments underscore the frustration shared by students and activists alike. He pointed to the movement's ability to bridge ideological divides, noting, "Even if they are blind followers (Andhbhakts), they still want Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation."

The CJP has framed the upcoming protest as a defining litmus test for the administration. As the group prepares to gather at Jantar Mantar, Thackeray challenged the government's resolve. "This is a major task for them. If the Central Government is afraid, they will not let them [protesters] enter; if they are not afraid, they will allow them to protest. It is as simple as that," Thackeray stated, suggesting that the administration is using state machinery to stifle dissent from aggrieved students and opposition wings.

Protest Against Exam Irregularities

This comes after the CJP founder, Abhijeet Dipke, announced that he would return to India on June 6 (Saturday) to lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid ongoing concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. According to a post shared by user "Coackroach is Back" on X, it was stated, "Important announcement: CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke will return to India on June 6 for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister."

NEET-UG Controversy and CBI Probe

The proposed demonstration comes against the backdrop of continuing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination cycle, including allegations of paper leaks, administrative lapses, and delays in the conduct of exams. This year's NEET-UG examination has been rescheduled for June 21 following disruptions, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the paper leak case and has made multiple arrests.

Officials, including CBI Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, recently briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances on the progress of the investigation.

Widespread Political Reaction

Meanwhile, protests have already broken out in Delhi and other parts of the country, with student organisations such as the All India Students' Association (AISA) demanding accountability over recurring examination irregularities, including NEET and CUET. Several protesters were detained during demonstrations outside the Ministry of Education earlier this week.

Political reactions have also intensified, with opposition leaders questioning the government's handling of the examination system. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had recently criticised the Centre over the issue. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi are also vocal about these issues.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also said it is addressing cybersecurity concerns in its evaluation systems following vulnerabilities flagged in its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal. (ANI)

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