Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Sparks Political Row In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 4 (IANS) The tragic fire at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, which claimed the lives of five patients, has sparked a sharp political exchange in Bihar, with opposition leaders questioning healthcare safety standards and the state government's oversight of private medical institutions.

Reacting to the incident, Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, strongly criticised the state administration, calling it the Samrat government and alleging that inadequate regulation has allowed unsafe hospitals to operate across the state.

In a post on social media platform X, she expressed condolences to the families of the victims while raising concerns about the functioning of numerous private hospitals and nursing homes that, according to her, lack adequate fire safety infrastructure.

Rohini Acharya alleged that many private healthcare facilities in Bihar are operating without proper firefighting equipment and in violation of prescribed safety norms. She further claimed that weak enforcement and corruption have enabled such institutions to continue functioning despite deficiencies.

Referring to recent fire incidents at Patna Medical College and Hospital, she argued that hospital fire safety remains a serious concern requiring immediate government attention.

Her remarks have added a political dimension to the tragedy, with the opposition demanding greater accountability and stricter monitoring of private healthcare establishments.

The fire at the private Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur has left several families grieving. Relatives of the deceased have reportedly raised questions regarding the hospital's safety arrangements and emergency response.

One family member, identified as Prashant Kumar, stated that his relative, Krishnanandan Singh, had been admitted for treatment of a lung-related ailment but lost his life in the blaze.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed grief over the incident through a message on X, describing the deaths as deeply tragic and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has directed that an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh be provided to the family of each deceased victim. He also stated that the local administration has been placed on alert and that arrangements have been made at Sadar Hospitals for the treatment of those injured in the incident.