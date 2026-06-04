India, US Make Progress On Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks During USTR Delegation Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India and the United States have made further progress in negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with officials from both countries holding extensive discussions in New Delhi this week on a range of trade-related issues, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by the Chief Negotiator, visited India from June 1 to June 4 to advance talks on the India-U.S. Trade Agreement.

The discussions covered key areas including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment, and other matters of mutual interest.

The latest round of engagements follows the Joint Statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026, in which both sides agreed on a framework for an interim agreement aimed at ensuring reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework also reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to continue negotiations towards a broader India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement.

According to an official statement, the discussions during the USTR delegation's visit were constructive and positive, reflecting a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism between the two sides. Officials reviewed progress across multiple negotiating tracks and explored ways to deepen economic engagement.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that would strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties while promoting greater economic cooperation.

The negotiations are part of ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Washington to expand commercial relations and address trade-related concerns through a structured framework, amid growing strategic and economic collaboration between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies.

"The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties," the ministry added.