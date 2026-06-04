DEA To Convene Inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit At CADCA's 25Th Annual Mid-Year Training Institute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALEXANDRIA, VA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADCA today announced that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has contracted with the organization to host the inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit alongside CADCA's 25th Annual Mid-Year Training Institute, taking place July 12-16, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The announcement comes as fentanyl remains the leading driver of the nation's overdose crisis. According to the CDC, preliminary data predicts more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths for the 12-month period ending in November 2025, with synthetic opioids, primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl, involved in the majority of those deaths. Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl, an amount small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, can be a lethal dose.

“CADCA, and our scores of prevention coalitions, stand proudly with DEA in the shared purpose of protecting communities from fentanyl poisoning,” said CADCA President and CEO General Barrye L. Price, Ph.D.“This milestone conference year represents a defining moment for the prevention field as we continue leading a national agenda centered on collaboration and community impact.”

The DEA's inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit will highlight a national commitment to protect, prevent, and support communities by disrupting the illicit fentanyl supply chain and saving lives. Held alongside CADCA's 25th Annual Mid-Year Training Institute, themed“Powered by Purpose,” the co-located events are expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees from across the country. Speakers will include senior officials from U.S. federal government agencies and departments, as well as leaders from prevention, public health, education, law enforcement, and community organizations.

Bringing together prevention experts, law enforcement leaders, public health professionals, educators, and community coalition members from across the country, the events will provide attendees with training sessions and networking opportunities to collaborate on strategies to prevent substance misuse and address the nation's overdose crisis.

“Fentanyl Free America is a national call to action to confront the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever faced,” said DEA Administrator Terrance C. Cole.“The inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit, held alongside CADCA's Mid-Year Training Institute, brings together leaders from law enforcement, prevention, public health, education, and community organizations to strengthen partnerships, share proven approaches, and coordinate the actions needed to save lives. Ending this crisis requires all of us working together, and this Summit is an important step toward a Fentanyl Free America.”

Registration for either event will grant attendees access to both meetings. Early bird registration is available through Tuesday, June 9. To register or learn more, visit .

Reporters with valid credentials can contact Marianne Varkiani at ... for complimentary registration.

About CADCA

CADCA is the premier prevention association equipping coalitions with tools, knowledge, and support to create positive change in their communities. CADCA's vision is safer, healthier, and stronger communities everywhere. Through our work we have built a network of more than 7,000 coalitions across the United States and over 28 countries. At the core of CADCA's creation is the belief in the effectiveness and efficiency of local coalitions as catalysts for drug-free communities globally, combating substance misuse through the implementation of comprehensive strategies for community change.

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Marianne Varkiani

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