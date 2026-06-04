National Drug Screening Announces Sold-Out Drug Testing Business Bootcamp

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc. (NDS), a leading nationwide provider of workplace drug testing and compliance services, today announced that its highly anticipated live Drug Testing Business Bootcamp - scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026 in Melbourne - has sold out. The one-day intensive training event will be led by Joe Reilly who is President of National Drug Screening and one of the most recognized experts in the U.S. drug and alcohol testing industry.

The event reflects the surging demand for practical, expert-led drug testing business education for those operating in the rapidly evolving landscape of workplace drug testing - particularly amid the nationwide rollout of DOT oral fluid testing requirements. This event is designed for TPAs, mobile collectors, drug testing business owners, and those interested in starting a drug testing business.

The drug testing industry in 2026 is navigating one of its most consequential periods of change in decades. The federal rollout of DOT oral fluid testing has introduced new collection protocols and compliance requirements that collectors and TPAs must master quickly. At the same time, the continued expansion of state marijuana legalization - now covering the majority of the U.S. population in some form - is forcing employers to rethink drug-free workplace policies, testing panels, and reasonable suspicion standards. Add to that the growing complexity of FMCSA Clearinghouse obligations, evolving state-specific workplace drug testing laws, and increasing scrutiny of collection site audit standards, and the margin for error has never been smaller. For drug testing businesses, the difference between staying compliant and facing regulatory liability - or between winning employer accounts and losing them to better-prepared competitors - often comes down to the quality of training behind the team. Generic, textbook-style instruction is no longer sufficient. What operators, collectors, DERs, and TPAs need in today's environment is practical, real-world guidance from practitioners who have lived the regulatory changes, managed the edge cases, and built successful businesses within these exact constraints. That is precisely the kind of education Joe Reilly and National Drug Screening deliver - training that translates directly into compliant operations, confident staff, and stronger bottom-line results.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Format: Live, In-Person, Melbourne, FL

Presenter: Joe Reilly, President, National Drug Screening, Inc.

Status: SOLD OUT (Waitlist available for the next event tentatively scheduled for November 2026)

Additional training programs are available in formats to fit any schedule, including live in-person events, live interactive webinars, and on-demand computer-based courses through National Drug Screening's learning management platform at MyDrugTestTraining.

About Presenter Joe Reilly

Joe Reilly has been at the forefront of the drug and alcohol testing industry since 1993, building a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and sought-after experts in the country. As President of National Drug Screening, Inc., Reilly has spent more than three decades helping employers, collectors, TPAs, and government agencies implement and maintain effective, compliant drug testing programs.

Reilly holds many certifications and accreditations and in June 2021, he became the first NDASA accredited Drug Testing Industry Consultant - a distinction that underscores his standing as a leading authority in the field.

Among his many career highlights:

. Provided oversight, training, and auditing for Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball drug testing programs (2003–2005)

. Presented at national conferences including SHRM, NAPBS, DATIA, and numerous state and federal agencies

. Recipient of DATIA's Public Awareness Award (2004) and DATIA Top Entrepreneur Award (2015)

. Named Business Leader of the Year by Space Coast Business magazine (2018)

. Recipient of SBA and U.S. Department of Education grants to support drug-free workplace and student drug testing programs

. Host of the podcast Joe Reilly on Drug Testing in America, launched in 2025, drawing on 33+ years of industry expertise

. Active presenter and educator at national industry events as recently as late 2025, including a webinar for the National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP)